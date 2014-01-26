Qello Lets You Stream Full Concerts from Grammy-Nominated Artists

With the 56th Annual Grammy Awards only a few hours away, we’ve got a really cool find to get you amped for music’s biggest night. New site Qello lets you stream full concerts and music documentaries from hundreds of musical artists for only $4.99 a month, with a special highlight on some of those nominated tonight.

“Seven years ago, you would have gone into Virgin Records or Walmart [to buy concert DVDs], but there’s just no concert DVDs anymore,” Qello co-founder and chief revenue officer Richard Johnson tells StyleCaster. “So we’re filling that gap.”

Qello is available not only on desktop and laptop computers, but across devices: smartphones, tablets, and the like. It’s kind of like a Netflix or Hulu for concert videos: all you do is sign up, browse, and start watching.

“There’s a lot of education and discovery you get from being a subscriber to Qello,” Johnson adds. “A lot of what we have is documentary. When you get to the behind-the-scenes part of any artist’s career, even if you didn’t like them at all, you’ll find yourself being immersed in it. It’s mesmerizing. Two hours of your time goes by in two minutes, it’s so great.”

Another bonus feature: you can make set lists of live performances by picking and choosing songs from various programs. “Say it’s Friday night, and you want to have some friends over. You can take one song from Nirvana, one from The Doors, and make your dream concert,” Johnson says. “It plays in the background, etc. That’s a social feature that I think is fun.”

Check It Out: Qello.com