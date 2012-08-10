Q&A: C. Wonder’s New Spokesperson Talks West Coast Expansion

Taking kitschy-prep to a new level, the rapidly growing C. Wonder is in the midst of some serious expansion. In addition to the brand’s Soho flagship (which opened last year), C. Wonder has opened new stores in Southampton (a pop-up shop) and Nantucket, and also has plans to open its first West Coast outpost at Orange County’s Fashion Island today.

Not only have they acquired new real estate, but they’ve also got a new face of the brand. While up until now, Chris Burch (the label’s namesake) has been tackling the majority of the brand’s personal appearances, C. Wonder has recently appointed a new company spokesperson in the form of acclaimed interior design and lifestyle expert Laura Day.

We asked Burch why he selected Day to represent his brand: “When I met Laura I was blown away by her amazing sense of style,” he said. “As I got to know her, I saw that her aesthetic was a great fit with the C. Wonder customer and I knew she would be a phenomenal spokesperson to bring the brand to life.”

We had the chance to stop by the Southampton pop-up store last weekend and pick Laura’s brain, all the while trying not to play with the store’s budget-friendly (and colorful) merchandise, which feels like the equivalent of a preppy candy shop for style enthusiasts.

StyleCaster: How would you describe C. Wonder?

Laura Day: C. Wonder is an amazing experience that totally embraces the idea that just because something doesn’t cost a fortune doesn’t mean that it can’t be well-designed or luxurious. In fact, the average price of our products is under $40.

How do your own design sensibilities and lifestyle align with the C. Wonder brand and mission?

C. Wonder believes that luxury should be a feeling — not a price tag — which is exactly how I live and work. When I shop I want to be excited by something, fall in love with it and HAVE to take home. C. Wonder provides that not only through the merchandise but the store experience as well.

When I’m working on a client’s home, I too am creating and experience for my client — on that tell their story. C. Wonder not only tells its own story by providing its customers with a special experience, but it also provides equally special products to help create your own story.

What makes the C. Wonder shopping experience special?

Everything about C. Wonder, from the colors to the music to the amazing and well edited assortment of home decor, gorgeous jewelry, must-have apparel and a few fun surprises like our bicycle for $249 (not to mention the lemonade) make it an experience that is not to be missed.

How do you think C. Wonder will be received on the West Coast?

It will be a perfect fit. C. Wonder is a colorful and happy place and will align well with the Orange County lifestyle.

What are your current favorite items in the store?

I am out at the beach for the rest of the summer, so I am in love with the Melamine plates and trays, they look fantastic and are so functional. I also love incredible jewelry — It’s so fun to stack all the colorful bangles, which come in so many colors it’s impossible to just walk out with one! My most recent purchases include red cropped jeans (which are an amazing fit), a turquoise ikat blouse and these cute turquoise sandals with the “C” logo. Oh, and a bike! Truthfully, I can’t walk in there without buying something or lots of things to bring home.

How many new stores can we expect to see in the next year?

Including Fashion Island, we are opening six C. Wonder stores across the country before the end of 2012. And more to come in 2013 …

What’s your vision for this rapidly growing brand?

I can’t wait for there to be C. Wonder stores everywhere. C. Wonder is at the forefront of the shopping experience – it’s fun, colorful and the product is absolutely fabulous. I can’t wait for everyone to shop!