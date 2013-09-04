Want: A Slouchy Sequin Dress Perfect for Fall Fêtes

What: A slouchy sequin dress in navy with long flouncy sleeves, a drop waist, and cool pockets.

Why: Because New York Fashion Week is upon us, and even if you aren’t attending, sometimes you just need an unapologetic party dress to wear while you paint the town. Plus, we’re loving the idea of navy blue for evening—such a nice change from black.

How: Despite its overt sparkliness, this dress acutally makes a superb background on which to build an outfit. Try it with a rough-and-tumble pair of moto boots and a cool leather jacket to dress it down, or ramp it up with sky-high booties. And if sequins just aren’t your thing, the same silhouette comes in floral, geometric, and camo patterns.



QMack Sequin Dress, $149; at Macy’s