Want: A Python-Printed Proenza Schouler Wallet For Under $200

What: A python-printed Proenza Schouler wallet that’s—wait for it—not a total budget breaker.

Why: If you’re someone who regularly keeps up with the ever-changing world of It bags and their designers, odds are you know just how coveted Proenza Schouler’s PS1 satchels and wallets have been during the past few years. Odds are you also know that most don’t come cheap. So, ever since the label launched smaller versions of the coveted wallets, we were totally rapt. Full disclosure: It’s technically more of a pouch since there aren’t compartments—just one large pocket–but we’re still digging the style and the accessible price point.

How: These wallet-friendly (see how we did that?!) wallets come in a variety of colors and textures, making it a damn-near perfect gift for any fashion lover on your holiday list. Okay fine—who are we kidding?—it’s an even more fabulous gift for that certain someone who really needs a new wallet this season (read: you).

Proenza Schouler PS1 Printed Python Wallet, $165; at Proenza Schouler