Want: Pyrite and Brass Cuff from Etsy

Jewelry decorated with lustrous gemstones and geodes has become increasingly widespread as of late. Etsy, the e-commerce mecca for creative types, was one of the earliest sources of the trend. While many boutiques are stocking a high-end assortment of this type of jewelry, we love Etsy’s handmade offerings and affordable prices.

This cuff from Etsy user nubambu is made with pyrite druzy, commonly known as fool’s gold. The sparkling stone is set on brass, a malleable material that can be bent to fit any wrist size–great to hear for those of us on the smaller side! The best part: the elegant design won’t have you emptying out your wallet.

Pyrite Druzy and Brass Cuff, $25 (made to order), on Etsy