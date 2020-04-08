These Jigsaw Puzzles Are The Missing Piece You Need For At-Home Fun

I can’t think of the last time I did a puzzle, much less even thought about doing a puzzle, but with so much time at home lately, I can only stare at a screen for so long. I want to do something with my hands! Still, I wasn’t sure if I could find the perfect puzzle for me—something harder than a child’s too-easy game and more bearable than a a 10,000-piece death wish guaranteed to make me more exhausted than excited. Do the perfect puzzles for adults even exist? For a while, I thought the answer was no, but then I took a deep dive and found some seriously cute, tough-enough puzzles worth my coin and my time.

The first puzzles to catch my eye were the ones made by Jiggy. These under-$50 kits are basically designed with the millennial aesthetic in mind: they come in a cute clear jar, have images of leafy succulents or illustrated boob graphics, and are just under 500 pieces, so you don’t have to devote more than a week to getting them done (depending on your preferences and pace, that is). They also come with puzzle glue, so you can solidify your completed masterpiece, frame it and hang it on your wall. Incredible! No surprise, though, Jiggy’s puzzles are almost entirely sold out right now—like I said, puzzles are really having a moment! Still, that doesn’t mean you can’t partake in some puzzle playtime yourself, as I’ve taken the liberty of finding other great options that are just as pretty and fun to piece together.

Ready to find your ~perfect fit~? Check out 10 beautiful jigsaw puzzles below.

1. This Succulent Paradise

As a plant-lover, I’m excited to give this 500-pc Succulent Garden Puzzle a try, but wow, those repetitive leaves look challenging!

2. This Vogue Magazine Moment

The ~fancy~ illustration on this 500-pc Vogue Spot-On Fashion Puzzle looks like a vintage magazine cover. This is definitely one to frame and use as wall decor once completed.

3. These Delightful Hot Dogs

Puppies make everything better, including puzzles! I’m a sucker for this 1,000-pc Hot Dogs A-Z Puzzle.

4. This Campbell’s Soup Can

Whether you’re a big Andy Warhol fan or you just love a good soup aesthetic, this 300-pc Soup Can Jigsaw Puzzle is complex because of its simplicity. So many solid-colored pieces to connect together!

5. These Vintage-y Tattoos

This 750-pc Tattoopalooza Puzzle is so colorful and creative, and has pretty much every cliche tattoo you can think of.

6. This Neon Dragonfly

Circular puzzles are their own unique challenge, and this delightful 1,000-pc Vivid Dragonfly Puzzle is as beautiful as it is complicated. Good luck!

7. This Vibrant Cuban Street

Michael Storrings’ gorgeously-illustrated 1,000-pc Cuba Jigsaw Puzzle is truly stunning. Another one to glue together and hang on the wall when you’re through!

8. This Hipster Deer

While it looks like a hipster deer to me, this is technically a 1,000-pc Watercolor Elk. Put some respect on its name!

9. This Women’s March Depiction

My favorite puzzle of all has to be this incredible 500-pc Women’s March Puzzle, bordered by a Gloria Steinem quote on equality.

10. These Funky, Colorful Feathers

Last but not least, feast your eyes on this colorful, complex 500-pc Feathers Jigsaw Puzzle. There are even some gold leaf foil feathers for an especially beautiful metallic finish!

