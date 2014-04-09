How To Put on a Duvet Cover By Yourself

If you have ever tried to put on a duvet cover all by yourself, you are probably all too aware of what a daunting task it is. Believe it when we tell you there is actually a method to doing, and can actually be quite easy.

Master bed maker Scott Culley demonstrates this method in all of two minutes in the YouTube video below. Just roll your comforter, pull it through, and unroll. Magical. Another tip that we picked up? Use comforter clips to keep you comforter from bunching on the sides.

Watch Culley show off his technique below!



