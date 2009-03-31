Put a Cork On It

On this last day of March, before moving into the sunnier pastures of April, I decided to do a bit of spring shoe shopping. During the warmer months, I tend to live in breezy daytime shoes like espadrilles and cork wedges. So relieved am I to be rid of the restrictive properties of black tights and black boots day in and day out, I go for the most summery style of footwear out there and cling to it all the way into October. So! To start off my summer shoe closet (and hopefully yours), here is a round-up of my favorite cork wedges from around the Internets in a convenient little range of prices. Happy shopping!

Clockwise from top left: Brian Atwood Haley cork platform heels, $885, at net-a-porter.com, daniblack Paley wedge, $160, at daniblack.com, Marc by Marc Jacobs woven metallic sandals, $365, at net-a-porter.com, Miu Miu platform t-strap sandal, $635, at barneys.com