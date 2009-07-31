Pussycat Dolls’ Rumored Breakup

This afternoon, while doing my daily Perez perusing, I received shocking news that the PCD (The Pussy Cat Dolls) are allegedly breaking up.

Apparently, group member Ashley Roberts told fans in London last night that this was the last time the PCD would perform as a group in the UK, and that they have decided to go their separate ways.

After my initial heartbreak, I read on and realized that the group’s spokesperson denied the girls were breaking up.

Phew! Just as the lyrics to “I Hate This Part” were playing in my head.

If the PCD cease to churn out catchy dance hits, workout routines everywhere will definitely lack the tunage needed to propel fitness-goers to the next level, and pop radio stations world-wide will have to re-work their playlists.So what do you think…is it true?