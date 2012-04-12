Meet The New Kid On The Jewelry Block: Push By Pushmataaha

Start saving up those nickels now: Aussie label Push by Pushmataaha will make it's U.S. debut for the Fall 2012 season.
Peanut butter and jelly. Bert and Ernie. Dolce and Gabbana. Sometimes there are things in life that just naturally come together.

And for Australian jewelry label Pushmataaha‘s latest diffusion line called Push, elegance and edge are harmoniously combined to create a collection that’s both modern and classic, using semi-precious stones, 24 carat gold, hand carved crystals and some other solid materials that makes this stuff super legit.

Push by Pushmataaha‘s Fall 2012 collection will be the label’s debut line of accessories to hit the States, which will be just another thing to add to our long list of things we’re looking forward to come this autumn season. Incorporating skulls, flies and Russian crosses into the collection as well, these jewelry pieces are definitely perfect for the gal that loves collecting vintage rings, necklaces and wrist flair that also have an off-beat and quirky vibe to them.

The line was created by designer Virginia Rouse who is not only just a jewelry maker, but is also a filmmaker and avid art collector in her home of Australia. Rouse is also a fan of Native American jewelry, collecting pieces from her travels over the years, which you can definitely tell just by looking at this latest set of goods, especially with her bracelets and rings.

Personally, we love this collection purely for it’s earthy, rock ‘n roll vibe that makes it look cool enough to wear during the day as well as good enough to flaunt out at night. Take a look at some of our favorite items from the Push by Pushmataaha Fall 2012 collection by clicking through the slideshow above.

From top left to bottom right: Teardrop Stack Ring, Red Horse Ring, Talon Ring, Rest Ring, 4 You Stack Ring, Attu Penguin Ring, Pyramid Stack Ring, Square Monarch Ring, Skull Ring, Mill Ring and the Damia Ring

Skull Earrings, Pyramid Earrings and Fly Earrings

From left to bottom right: 40 Skull Necklace, Russian Cross Pendant with brass chain, Skullywag Necklace, Skull Pendant with brass chain and Dragonfly Pendant with brass chain

Nubian Cuff and I Was Cuff

