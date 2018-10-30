17 Practical Ways to Store Purses That Basically Double as Decor

If you’ve invested in a big bag buy, then you probably want to make sure your purse stays in top condition for as long as possible—and you probably want to stare at it for years. Storing purses isn’t the easiest task around. And keeping your purse storage looking presentable and cute (instead of just, you know, functional) is even more challenging.

Structured bags lend themselves well to shelf storage; standing them up is a great (and easy) way to display them. But if your bags are unstructured and you’re hoping for a shelf situation, you might have to get a little creative (think: stuffing them with newspaper to help them hold their shape and stand up on their own).

You can also layer bags on your shelves (tallest bags in the back, smallest bags in the front) to be as space-efficient as possible.

Shelves, of course, aren’t your only purse storage option. You can hang bags, too. (Just be sure to empty them before you hang them up; heavy items can weigh on the strap and wear out your bag faster.) You can also put smaller pieces—like clutches, wristlets and wallets—on a tray for a seriously trendy display.

And organization is really just the first step. The second? Taking your purse storage beyond functional. Mixing shelved purses with flowers, coffee-table books and shopping bags is a simple way to inject some aesthetic fun into an otherwise practical display. And combining hanging bags with colorful scarves is a genuinely pretty way to make things more space-efficient.

In other words, the purse storage options are pretty much endless. And there’s no reason to wait until spring to do a little therapeutic cleaning. Ahead, 17 photos full of organization inspiration sure to get you started on your next purse storage kick.