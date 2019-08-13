Blondes: You Need These Brightening Shampoos in Your Summer Hair Care Lineup

Scroll To See More Images

Honestly, being blonde isn’t cheap. While there are some naturally blessed with golden locks, for the majority of us so-called bottle blondes, maintaining highlights, bleach and tones, and other “blonding” services can be not only an expensive endeavor, but it can also feel like a second job ⁠— especially when summer time hits. Incorporating a purple shampoo for blonde hair is essential when it comes to winning the battle of brass because it will counteract the dulling effects of increased UV rays, tone-altering chlorine from the pool, and breakage-inducing spikes in temperature.

There are a number of purple-tinted shampoos designed specifically for platinum, grey, and blonde hair, which can help to beat brass year round, but there are also some options for those who prefer a warmer tone (as opposed to an icy or ashy tone) too. Even if you’re a natural “dishwater blonde,” looking to lighten your locks by just a shade or two, visiting a salon for a partial highlight or worse ⁠— opting for a risky DIY dye job ⁠— may not be necessary thanks to these advanced brightening formulas. Using a color-enhancing shampoo is also beneficial for those with dark blonde or light brunette hair colors, as they can help give a radiant shine and lustrous brilliance to listless locks. The one downside to using a color-enhancing or purple shampoo is that they do tend to be pretty drying, which can be an absolute disaster for color-treated blondes with bleach-damaged tresses (or as many colorists like to refer to as “compromised hair”). We’ve rounded up a few trusted tone-enhancing shampoos formulated specifically for blondes to beat the brass and prevent further damage.

1. John Frieda Go Blonder Lightening Shampoo

If you’re not looking to combat brass or maintain an ash or silvery tone, this gradual brightening shampoo is a great alternative to maintain golden and warmer blonde hues. It’s also a great option for those with highlights or naturally blonde locks that want to go a shade or two lighter without using bleach or hydrogen peroxide to do the trick.

2. Joico Color Balance Violet Shampoo

This violet-infused shampoo is no joke when it comes to brass-busting super powers. I’ve personally used this shampoo for almost a decade, and I won’t be without it. Even when I was rocking my natural hair color several years back (mousy, dishwater light brown) it brightens up the tone and gives it a faux shine. And, it’s also able to take a dulled-down baby blonde shade to practically platinum. The one caveat is that it is so concentrated with purple dye that it will stain your shower.

3. Clairol Shimmer Lights Shampoo

This is probably the most iconic O.G. purple-tinted shampoo that’s been around forever, and is still a solid best-seller. While it’s not as intensely pigmented with violet dye as some of the other options on the list, this tried-and-true classic does the trick. It’s also gentle enough to use a daily basis and doesn’t pose the risk of leaving your hair feeling straw-like or accidentally pastel purple.

4. Fanola No Yellow Shampoo

This ultra-pigmented purple shampoo is no joke. I’ve spotted this in a several hair salons and witnessed a few colorists using this shampoo in lieu of an actual toner ⁠— yes, it’s that good. The best part? It also just so happens to be super affordable.