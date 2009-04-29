Pureology Supports Global Green USA

Pureology Serious Colour Care, already an environmentally conscious company, is reinforcing their commitment to Mother Earth by joining forces with Global Green USA.

Pureology has, in fact, always been at the forefront of eco-friendly beauty. They already use 25% post-consumer recycled plastic in their bottles, package in recyclable containers when possible, and source from vendors that utilize wind or alternative energy sources. They also refrain from using animal products or by-products and rely on organic botanicals and aromatherapy essences. They have even “greened” their manufacturing processes by installing high efficiency motion lighting and frosted glass windows. They give priority parking spots to employees with hybrid cars!

Even so, the company is still working to further their commitment to the environment by partnering with Global Green, which works to solve environmental challenges through innovative research, cutting-edge community-based projects and targeted advocacy. Together they are hoping to raise awareness of threats to the US water supply by educating salons on how to conserve. More specifically, they remind salons to turn off the tap when not in use, only run full washing machines, fix leaking water taps, install high-efficiency appliances, and offer clients filtered (not bottled) water. And, of course, they encourage us all to support Global Green.

While Pureology clearly is a cut above the rest, Mother Earth hopes that this year, for Mother’s Day, other companies and salons will follow suit.

Support Global Green at by clicking here