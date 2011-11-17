StyleCaster
Puppy Street Style Makes Us Squee

Liz Doupnik
by
If I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again, I have puppy fever to the max. I like to torture myself in my off hours by cruising pet adoption websites seeing all the doggie delights that are up for grabs.

The other day, in my ongoign puppy pursuit, I came across Butters the Fashion Dog. OK, too perfect to be true, right? Nope — this blog actually exists (it may even give the Cat Sartoralist a run for its money). We love the layout of the ‘dlog’ breaking down groomers, and of course a fashion girl’s best friend posing in many a setting.

So, that got us thinking. Why isn’t there a blog that’s solely dedicated to all things puppy fashion? Paris Hilton‘s Tinkerbell knocked it out of the dog park with her pink accessories, not to mention all the other well-dressed pooches strutting down 5th Avenue on any given afternoon.

With that in mind, we decided to give you 10 pics that would make any fashion blogger jealous. It looks like pet street style is here to stay, so feel free share some of your furry friend striking a pose!

We love the houndstooth and the regal crest on this little guy's vest.

Photo credit: Butters the Fashion Dog

Anything red and accessorized kills it in our book!

Photo Credit: Randolph Street Market

The owner and pet matching is too cute!

Photo Credit: F As in Frank in Vintage

Karolina Kurkova and an adorable puppy? It doesn't get much better than that. 

Photo Credit: Models Off Duty

Who wore it better?: The puppies in Mulberry edition.

Photo Credit: Butters the Fashion Dog

Pretty in pink and oh-so-chic.

Photo Credit: Butters the Fashion Dog

This guy is getting in the Christmas spirit with some well-chosen knitwear. 

Photo Credit: The Avant-Gardist

Who says snuggies can't be fashionable?

Photo Credit: Stylelist

The rain meets its match with this cute pup in an even cuter pink raincoat. 

Photo Credit: The Avant-Gardist

This pup is taking in the Mulberry fashion show sitting front row dressed in ... you guessed it, Mulberry.

Photo Credit: Butters the Fashion Dog

