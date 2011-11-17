Puppy Street Style Makes Us Squee

If I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again, I have puppy fever to the max. I like to torture myself in my off hours by cruising pet adoption websites seeing all the doggie delights that are up for grabs.

The other day, in my ongoign puppy pursuit, I came across Butters the Fashion Dog. OK, too perfect to be true, right? Nope — this blog actually exists (it may even give the Cat Sartoralist a run for its money). We love the layout of the ‘dlog’ breaking down groomers, and of course a fashion girl’s best friend posing in many a setting.

So, that got us thinking. Why isn’t there a blog that’s solely dedicated to all things puppy fashion? Paris Hilton‘s Tinkerbell knocked it out of the dog park with her pink accessories, not to mention all the other well-dressed pooches strutting down 5th Avenue on any given afternoon.

With that in mind, we decided to give you 10 pics that would make any fashion blogger jealous. It looks like pet street style is here to stay, so feel free share some of your furry friend striking a pose!