Happy Sunday! Here’s a Video of Puppies Learning To Howl

The best thing about this compilation video of puppies learning how to howl isn’t simply that the fact that puppies learning how to howl is exceedingly cute. It’s also how incredibly hilarious it is to watch these puppies’ human owners howl along with their doggies.

YouTube user CrazyFunnyStuff created the clip, an account that apparently traffics in compilations of other adorable things like “Babies Riding Roombas” and “Kittens on Slides.” Whatever you’re doing, CrazyFunnyStuff, just keep on doing it, because it’s almost too cute for us to handle. Take a look and pick out your favorites: (ours are the little guys at 1:20 and 1:38 especially).