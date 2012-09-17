Want: Punky Leather Skirt from Urban Outfitters

As a nod to the recent announcement that the Met’s Costume Exhibit’s latest topic will be Punk: Chaos to Couture exhibition, we are bringing you some punky flare today. We are obsessed with this metallic leather skirt from Urban Outfitters, and we are even more obsessed with the way they styled the ’80s-inspired piece.

Colored leather is one of our big trends for fall, and we are certainly ready to rock in leather. Adding an old tee and a pair of Doc Martens to this skirt makes for an adorably punk look. So let your hair down and surrender to something edgy this week. We’ve brought you this far with the look, now it’s up to you to act the part.

Vintage ‘80s Metallic Leather Skirt, $109, at Urban Outfitters