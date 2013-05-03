10 Punk-Inspired Items to Wear When You Crash the Met Gala

The infamous Met Gala is Monday night, which means everyone is New York City is already planning how they can crash the star-studded fashion spectacle (or at least the after-parties). And whether Anna Wintour is dancing with Diddy or people are getting punched in the face, there’s been no shortage of punk rock moments at past Met fetes.

With this year’s official punk theme to coincide with the Costume Institute’s spike and stud-filled exhibit, we expect to see even more fashion moments in the “stick it to the man” spirit of the mid-70s musical revolution. This includes, yes, plenty of metallic hardware, but also some of the more subtle staples seen during that era: plaid everything, deconstructed denim, and maybe even some more formal iterations of things like T-shirts and flannel.

In honor of the anticipation of finally seeing which celebrity or fashion star rocks the most punk-ish ensemble down the red carpet on Monday, we’ve put together a list of 10 punk-inspired pieces you could wear if you were to crash the party. Or just, you know, in your actual life. Click through the gallery to see the shoes, pants, dresses, and jewelry that inspired us to listen to a whole lot of Ramones today.

