Links to Click: The Success of the Met’s Punk Exhibit, Nicki Minaj’s K-Mart Line, More

Take a break this Friday afternoon to read the most buzzy things happening on the Internet!

1. The Met’s fashion exhibit “Punk: From Chaos to Couture” was the museum’s fifth most popular exhibit in the past 25 years. Find out what lured the masses. [NY Times]

2. Nicki Minaj debuted some of the looks from her K-Mart collection on Instagram. See for yourself! [Instagram]

3. Ahhh, the cronut. The creator of the world’s most elusive pastry dishes on his favorite doughy treat. [The Vivant]

4. The InStyle x Nine West collection is available to buy! Start shopping the boots and shoes now. [Nine West]

5. Beyoncé already got rid of her pixie in exchange for a sleek bob. See the star’s new cut here. [Beauty High]

6. Prince William will sit down for his first post-baby interview on September 15! Set your DVRs now, people. [CNN]

7. YouTube star Michelle Phan has her own makeup line now. Check out her pieces here! [Daily Makeover]

8. Fashion It-girl Alexa Chung just inked a deal with indie cosmetics brand Eyeko. [WWD]

9. A leaked letter from reveals that Forever 21 has taken away benefits and paid time off for its part-time employees. [Jezebel]

10. There’s an artist who carves up Vogue magazines with an X-Acto knife, to incredible effect. [The Cut]