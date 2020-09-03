10 Pumpkin Spice Recipes That Pay Homage To The Iconic PSL

If fall had an official flavor, there’s no doubt it would be pumpkin spice. Whether you’re the type of person who snags a pumpkin spice latte the minute coffee shops release them or prefer to enjoy the flavor when you’re downing a slice of pumpkin pie over the holidays, pumpkin spice recipes always play a special role in the season—so why try your hand at a few? Even the most novice of cooks can whip up a few pumpkin spice-inspired recipes, and thankfully, there are plenty from which to choose.

After perusing pages of pumpkin spice baked goods, breakfasts and even savory meals, we realized something: all of these recipes relatively uncomplicated and—dare we say—pretty easy! Just because you might prefer takeout to planning and making a four-course meal doesn’t mean you, too, can’t bring a little bit of fall into the kitchen. There are endless ways to use pumpkin pie spice (Yes, that’s the spice that’s in all your favorite pumpkin spice dishes!) and lean in to the unofficial taste of autumn.

Thanks to all these pumpkin spice recipes, it’s so easy to impress your friends and family with flavors no one can resist. You don’t have to wait until Thanksgiving to put pumpkin in everything—just try one of the 10 recipes below. Fans of pumpkin pie will drool over the pumpkin spice Oreo cheesecakes recipe, while those who love a good savory dish won’t be able to pass up the roasted butternut squash soup (that does, indeed, use pumpkin pie spice).

No matter your favorite way to add a little spice to your autumnal recipes, these fall-approved recipes are here to help you achieve your coziest and pumpkin spiciest (Yeah, I said it!) kitchen dreams. So go forth and try one (or three) of these delicious pumpkin spice treats this season. Embracing the flavors of fall just got easier.

1. Pumpkin Spice Oreo Cheesecakes

Let’s start off with a truly mouthwatering pumpkin spice recipe, shall we? These pumpkin spice Oreo cheesecakes are exactly the type of baked goods you want this fall—filled with decadent cream cheese, pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice.

2. Sweet Spiced Roasted Butternut Squash Soup

You didn’t think pumpkin spice couldn’t also be used in savory dishes, did you? This vegan roasted butternut squash soup has only six ingredients, but looks so, so elegant.

3. Pumpkin Spice French Toast Casserole

Breakfast never looked so good. Grab your cutest casserole dish (presentation is key!) and get ready to bless anyone who enters your home with this pumpkin spice French toast casserole recipe.

4. Pumpkin Spice Pork Tacos With Chipotle Slaw

These pumpkin spice pork tacos are a fall dinner dream. The pumpkin pie spice is used along with cumin, paprika, garlic powder and chipotle powder to coat the pork, so you get the perfect mix of savory and sweet.

5. Baked Pumpkin Donuts

These pumpkin donuts might look like they’d be complicated to make, but they’re only three ingredients and bake in the oven for ease. This is one autumnal sweet treat you don’t want to skip this year.

6. Pumpkin Spice Pretzel Bites

You know that feeling you get when you pass a pretzel stand at the mall and the delicious smell wafts into your nose? Now you can have that at home with these pumpkin spice pretzel bites. Yes, please!

7. Pumpkin Pie Punch

As a boozy treat this fall, try making some pumpkin pie punch. Whipped up with just five ingredients—including pumpkin pie spice, of course—you won’t be able to resist serving this cocktail in your chicest glassware again and again.

8. Spicy Slow Cooker Pumpkin Chili

While you don’t have to serve this spicy pumpkin chili in a pumpkin, it definitely adds to the autumnal effect. For fans of the slow cooker, this one is definitely for you.

9. Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal

Make your breakfast taste like the best season of year with this pumpkin spice oatmeal recipe. There are only three steps to making this oatmeal—and one of them is eating it!

10. Pumpkin Spice Latte

Of course, no pumpkin spice recipe round-up would be complete without the original pumpkin spice latte. Now, you can make the ultimate PSL from the comfort of your own home (and avoid the coffee shop line). We recommend pouring the drink into a cute clear mug, too, so you can see the gorgeous colors.