Yes, Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate Bombs Are A Thing—Here’s How To Make Them

It’s officially pumpkin spice season, and we’re celebrating it by keeping count of all the macho men and finance bros who we see in public trying to conceal their PSLs after whisper-ordering the delectable drinks at Starbucks. Listen fellas, there’s no shame in enjoying one of fall’s finest offerings. We sure are. And there’s a new way to do it—making (or buying) pumpkin spice hot chocolate bombs.

That’s right. The drinks we saw all over TikTok last winter now have a fall flare to them. And we’re all in on this rebrand. To make them, you do the same as you would a classic hot cocoa bomb. First, you scout out a baking mold that tickles your fancy. Lucky for us all, there are a surprising amount of pumpkin options available at Amazon. You can go the classic Jack O’Lantern route for a spooky aesthetic, or stick to more traditional pumpkin patch picks.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Once you find a mold that fulfills all of your fall fantasies (our favs are down below), we recommend buying some white chocolate candy melts and orange food coloring. This way, once you melt the chocolate, you can mix in the coloring to create the perfect pumpkin hue. When you have the color you like, spread the mixture evenly onto a baking mold and stick it in the freezer until it’s hard.

When the chocolate is hardened, you can fill it with whatever you want—candy corn, cocoa mix, marshmallows, cinnamon, whatever! To secure the cocoa bomb and all of its ooey gooey goodies inside, simply “glue” one half of it to another with melted chocolate.

After this, all you have to do is place the concoction back in the freezer until you want to eat it up.

Patelai Store Mini Halloween Mold

Inn Diary Two-Piece Halloween Molds

Patelai Store 3D Pumpkin Candy Mold

Inn Diary Halloween Candy Molds

Listen, there are quite a few steps to follow to craft up a pumpkin spice hot cocoa bomb. If you want to go the less stressful route, you can snag some beautiful pre-made creations at places like Etsy. Along with delicious treats for yourself, these would make adorable presents for any fall festivities you’ve got lined up.

Frankford Halloween Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate Melting Bomb

AshleysSweetShop Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate Bombs