13 Pumpkin Spice Foods You Can Buy Right Now To Accompany Your PSLs

Fall is more than just a season—it’s a feeling. And the best way to invoke those autumnal vibes from September through November has always been with the taste of pumpkin spice. (Sorry not sorry!) Love it or hate it, it’s the flavor of fall, and it goes far, far beyond simple pumpkin spice lattes (though they are the quintessential drink for autumn). In fact, there are so many different pumpkin spice foods and drinks that can become part of your everyday.

Those who love to fully embrace pumpkin spice can have it in their coffee, breakfast, snacks, desserts and more. Pumpkin spice-flavored protein bars, cereal, snack cakes, teas and even Jell-O are all available—and you can eat each and every one this fall. Since the flavor is seasonal, though, you might want to stock up if you love pumpkin spice year-round. Many dry foods like protein bars and cereal don’t expire for a while when unopened, so you can enjoy fall flavors long after the season ends.

Frankly, pumpkin spice is just a way of life—and beloved by so many. There’s a reason that folks line up as soon as Starbucks releases the pumpkin spice latte! The smell and taste of pumpkin spice reminds folks of simple times enjoying the crips fall air, going to a pumpkin patch or enjoying other fall activities. There’s a sense of nostalgia and calmness attached to pumpkin spice, which is why so many of us are drawn to it year after year. It’s a pumpkin spice world, and we’re just living in it.

So go ahead and embrace all the fall feelings and treat yourself to some pumpkin spice foods this year. They all make great autumnal snacks and accompany your PSL perfectly. From pumpkin spice Cheerios to pumpkin spice cookies, there’s no shortage of ways to make every meal taste a little bit like fall.

1. Pumpkin Spice Rxbar (12 Pack)

Loved by everyone from moms to influencers, Rxbars are ridiculously popular. And now, you can get your snack or breakfast on wit the flavors of the season, thanks to the pumpkin spice Rxbars.

2. Pumpkin Spice Cheerios

Take your breakfast to the next level by serving up a bowl of pumpkin spice Cheerios next to your PSL. It’ll feel like you’re a kid again—and remember, these Cheerios are gluten-free!

3. Pumpkin Spice Jell-O (4 Pack)

You can make more than just a jiggly treat with this pumpkin spice Jell-O, folks! Use it as a flavoring option when you make pumpkin pie or pudding.

4. Purely Elizabeth Pumpkin Cinnamon Ancient Grains Granola

Made with organic quinoa, chia and amaranth, this pumpkin cinnamon granola from Purely Elizabeth is begging to be added to your morning yogurt or eaten as a mid-afternoon snack.

5. Good & Gather Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa Mix

If you ever want to switch it up from a pumpkin spice latte, try this pumpkin spice hot cocoa mix instead! Perfect for cozy nights in, this is one treat you’ll want over and over again.

6. Dylan’s Candy Bar Fall Flavor-ites Tackle Box

This Dylan’s Candy Bar Fall Flavor-ites Tackle Box is filled with plenty of goodies—including pumpkin spice malt balls that are sure to delight. Give it as a gift or keep it for yourself. Either way, it’s the perfect fall treat.

7. Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Ground Coffee

If you can’t make it to the coffee shop to grab a PSL, make a pumpkin spice cup of joe with the Starbucks pumpkin spice ground coffee. It’s—almost—like having the real thing.

8. David’s Tea Pumpkin Chai

Not into coffee or cocoa? No worries! DAVIDsTEA pumpkin chai is the perfect alternative. Grab your biggest mug and fill it up, because this is one autumnal beverage you’re going to love.

9. Good & Gather Pumpkin Spice Granola

Here’s another tasty pumpkin spice granola option—because you can never have too many. Pour this over your favorite yogurt, eat it straight out of the bag or use it in a fall baking project!

10. Meadowland Seasonal Simple Syrup Set

Simple syrups can be used for so many things—coffee, cocktails and even baked goods. This set of fall-inspired simple syrups (including a pumpkin spice flavor!) is sure fill your season with all the flavors of autumn.

11. Milano Pumpkin Spice Cookies

I grew up eating Milano cookies, since they were my grandad’s absolute favorite. So, of course I had to include the Milano pumpkin spice cookies for fall. You might end up eating the whole bag in one sitting, so consider yourself warned!

12. Tea Forte Pumpkin Spice Petite Presentation Box

Another pumpkin spice tea? You better believe it. This black tea is flavored with a pumpkin spice blend—cinnamon, clove and ginger—to give you the ultimate cozy experience.

13. Pumpkin Spice Twinkies

No pumpkin spice round-up is complete without a snack cake! These pumpkin spice Twinkies are the throwback treat you deserve this fall. So go ahead and try them! You know you’re curious.