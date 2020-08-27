10 Pumpkin Spice-Inspired Face Masks, Because It’s Almost That Time Of Year

Scroll To See More Images

While there are plenty of ways to signal the beginning of fall—the first leaf dropping, pumpkin patches appearing everywhere, the actual calendar—I like to celebrate as early as possible. That means as soon as companies like Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts start releasing their pumpkin spice products, it’s go-time. Though it might still be too hot to throw on oversized sweaters and booties, we can certainly get in the fall spirit by wearing pumpkin spice face masks. You’re going to be sporting a mask this season anyway, so might as well make it as autumnal as you can, right? PSL in my hands and PSM (pumpkin spice mask, obviously) on my face—that’s how you know it’s that special time of year.

Thankfully, getting a pumpkin spice-inspired face mask look is so easy thanks to the abundance of masks available these days. You can simply go with a burnt or dark orange face mask to pair with all your cutest autumnal looks, or spice it up (See what I did there?) with a fall-patterned face mask featuring pumpkins. Ultimately, the choice is yours—but no matter which type of autumnal face mask you choose, you’re sure to look so ready for fall.

Face masks aren’t necessarily my favorite accessory of all time—I’m partial to sunglasses, if we’re being honest.—but they’re arguably the most important thing we’ll be wearing this fall. So keep yourself and others around you safe this season (and look cute at the same time) with one of the 10 pumpkin spice face masks below. Worn with your favorite flannel and jeans, you might even start to consider them the must-have accessory that they really, truly are. (Safety first!)

Please keep in mind, though, that the fabric face masks below are not medical grade. They can help protect you from spreading germs to others, but are not meant for medical use. That being said, go ahead and treat yourself to a few fall face masks—and maybe a PSL—while we all anxiously wait for the temperatures to drop.

1. Two-Layer Cotton Mask

Let’s start off with a classic orange face mask, shall we? This particular hue simply evokes all the feelings of a crisp autumn—and it’s neutral enough to pair with your favorite fall looks.

2. Pumpkin Face Mask

If you really want to get in the spirit, try this pumpkin-adorned face mask. Because it’s just tied to a general fall theme, you can wear it now and all the way through November!

3. Cotton & Bright Face Mask

Here’s another purely-orange face mask for your consideration. Do I see myself wearing this while enjoying a PSL on a crisp autumn day? Why, yes, I do.

4. Plaid Face Mask

Nothing says fall like plaid, folks—and this plaid face mask is not only an autumnal treat, but features hints of that oh-so-perfect fall orange we all recognize as the color of the season.

5. Orange Face Mask

This orange face mask is bound to be a staple in your wardrobe this season. With two layers of cotton, a nose wire and adjustable ear straps, it’s not only cute—it’s definitely a comfortable pick, too.

6. Orange Protection Mask

This cute orange face mask comes with a filter, so you get an added layer of protection while still looking adorable for fall this year.

7. Washable Cloth Face Mask

If it’s a totally-fall look you’re going for, you definitely need a rustic orange face mask. The deeper hue will take you all the way to December—when you can switch it out for something wintery!

8. Pumpkin Spice Face Mask

While any orange mask will help you get the pumpkin spice look, an actual pumpkin spice-themed face mask is definitely a fun option to show of your love for the classic fall flavor.

9. Fabric Mask Tie Dye Print

If you’re not quite ready to let go of summer, ease into fall with an orange tie-dye face mask. Odds are we’ll be seeing fall iterations of the tie-dye trend anyway, so you can continue to wear this beaut through the season.

10. Pumpkin Face Mask

For those who want to celebrate pumpkin spice season, but don’t necessarily want an orange face mask, we hear you. This black face mask features a little pumpkin on the front, so you can keep your all-black or neutral aesthetic while still showing that you love fall.