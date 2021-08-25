19 Etsy Buys That Let You Show Off Your Pumpkin Spice Obsession

Scroll To See More Images

Fall is basically already here and that can only mean one thing: Pumpkin spice lattes are back, baby! Instagram’s favorite coffee beverage is available once again, so It’s time to show your super-fan status by adding a few of these pumpkin spice-themed Etsy finds into your life.

I mean, do you even drink PSLs if you don’t own at least one of these items already? The answer is no. And I’m not just talking about lighting the odd pumpkin-scented candle! Etsy is chock-full of pumpkin-spice-themed goodies, including cozy blankets, pillows, mugs and so much more. Fall is personally my favorite time of the year, so I just had to round up a bunch of options for you to check out—and to add to your cart.

And of course, there’s no better place to shop for themed home decor than Etsy. You can buy one-of-a-kind pieces that support small boutiques and shops from all over the world. I can all but guarantee that no one else will own either pair of pumpkin spice earrings that are on this list. And these handmade soaps? They’re to die for! You’ll basically feel like you’re in a fall-themed spa every time you take a shower—and nothing is better than an at-home spa moment when the weather cools down.

If you’re ready to add some (pumpkin) *spice* to your home this season, read on for all of the cutest picks from Etsy. Don’t forget to show off your new additions on the ‘Gram!

Talk Pumpkin Spice To Me Mug

Refresh your morning coffee routine by way of this adorable Talk Pumpkin Spice To Me Mug, especially if you make your PSLs at home. Basic mugs won’t cut it!

Pumpkin Spice Latte Wood Stud Earrings

I don’t want to see you wearing your regular gold hoops if you own this pair of Pumpkin Spice Latte Wood Stud Earrings!

Pumpkin Spice Candle

How chic is this pumpkin spice-scented candle from Sweet Water Decor? It also doesn’t scream “fall!” at first glance, so it will complement your home’s minimal aesthetic.

Pumpkin Spice Jar

This isn’t a regular storage jar—it’s a pumpkin spice storage jar. Keep your coffee fresh by storing it in one of these—or buy a few and make your entire kitchen fit the theme.

Pumpkin Spice And Everything Nice Pillow

Does your bedroom need an update for the fall season? Add in this Pumpkin Spice And Everything Nice Pillow and you’ll be good to go. The black-and-white colorway means that it will go with every style of bedding!

Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Coaster

Now your coffee and bedside tables can both be saved, thanks to this sweet engraved Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Coaster.

Pumpkin Spice Sign

Honestly, who even drinks regular lattes in the fall? If you ever slip up, let this Pumpkin Spice Sign remind you exactly what flavor you should be drinking this season.

Pumpkin Spice Sweatshirt

Yes, I am telling you to add this cozy-looking Pumpkin Spice Sweatshirt into your rotation. Choose from six colors, including this Sport Grey option.

Microfiber Kitchen Towels

Your kitchen is gonna look so cute after you hang up one (or all) of these Microfiber Kitchen Towels. Obsessed? Maybe. Content? Yes, indeed.

Microfiber Kitchen Towels $11.70 Buy Now

Pumpkin Spice Goat Milk Soap

Goat's milk is known for being nourishing, so prepare for an incredible in-shower experience when you buy this homemade soap. It's free of sulfates, parabens, palm oil, phthalates and gluten.

Pumpkin Spice Mini Farmhouse Signs

Is there anything that screams “fall” more than this Pumpkin Spice Mini Farmhouse Sign? Didn’t think so. You can choose from eight other graphics and you can buy bundles of either two or three for all the PSL-lovers in your life!

Pumpkin Souffle, 100% Soy Candle

Now your entire apartment can smell like a bakery, courtesy of this 100% soy candle. Customers also rave about the fast shipping, so it’ll get to you in no time.