19 Etsy Buys That Let You Show Off Your Pumpkin Spice Obsession

Fall is basically already here and that can only mean one thing: Pumpkin spice lattes are back, baby! Instagram’s favorite coffee beverage is available once again, so It’s time to show your super-fan status by adding a few of these pumpkin spice-themed Etsy finds into your life.
I mean, do you even drink PSLs if you don’t own at least one of these items already? The answer is no. And I’m not just talking about lighting the odd pumpkin-scented candle! Etsy is chock-full of pumpkin-spice-themed goodies, including cozy blankets, pillows, mugs and so much more. Fall is personally my favorite time of the year, so I just had to round up a bunch of options for you to check out—and to add to your cart.
And of course, there’s no better place to shop for themed home decor than Etsy. You can buy one-of-a-kind pieces that support small boutiques and shops from all over the world. I can all but guarantee that no one else will own either pair of pumpkin spice earrings that are on this list. And these handmade soaps? They’re to die for! You’ll basically feel like you’re in a fall-themed spa every time you take a shower—and nothing is better than an at-home spa moment when the weather cools down.
If you’re ready to add some (pumpkin) *spice* to your home this season, read on for all of the cutest picks from Etsy. Don’t forget to show off your new additions on the ‘Gram!
Talk Pumpkin Spice To Me Mug
Refresh your morning coffee routine by way of this adorable Talk Pumpkin Spice To Me Mug, especially if you make your PSLs at home. Basic mugs won’t cut it!
Pumpkin Spice Latte Wood Stud Earrings
I don’t want to see you wearing your regular gold hoops if you own this pair of Pumpkin Spice Latte Wood Stud Earrings!
Pumpkin Spice Candle
How chic is this pumpkin spice-scented candle from Sweet Water Decor? It also doesn’t scream “fall!” at first glance, so it will complement your home’s minimal aesthetic.
Pumpkin Spice Jar
This isn’t a regular storage jar—it’s a pumpkin spice storage jar. Keep your coffee fresh by storing it in one of these—or buy a few and make your entire kitchen fit the theme.
Pumpkin Spice And Everything Nice Pillow
Does your bedroom need an update for the fall season? Add in this Pumpkin Spice And Everything Nice Pillow and you’ll be good to go. The black-and-white colorway means that it will go with every style of bedding!
Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Coaster
Now your coffee and bedside tables can both be saved, thanks to this sweet engraved Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Coaster.
Pumpkin Spice Sign
Honestly, who even drinks regular lattes in the fall? If you ever slip up, let this Pumpkin Spice Sign remind you exactly what flavor you should be drinking this season.
Pumpkin Spice Sweatshirt
Yes, I am telling you to add this cozy-looking Pumpkin Spice Sweatshirt into your rotation. Choose from six colors, including this Sport Grey option.
Microfiber Kitchen Towels
Your kitchen is gonna look so cute after you hang up one (or all) of these Microfiber Kitchen Towels. Obsessed? Maybe. Content? Yes, indeed.
Pumpkin Spice Goat Milk Soap
Goat’s milk is known for being nourishing, so prepare for an incredible in-shower experience when you buy this homemade soap. It’s free of sulfates, parabens, palm oil, phthalates and gluten.
Pumpkin Spice Mini Farmhouse Signs
Is there anything that screams “fall” more than this Pumpkin Spice Mini Farmhouse Sign? Didn’t think so. You can choose from eight other graphics and you can buy bundles of either two or three for all the PSL-lovers in your life!
Pumpkin Souffle, 100% Soy Candle
Now your entire apartment can smell like a bakery, courtesy of this 100% soy candle. Customers also rave about the fast shipping, so it’ll get to you in no time.
Pumpkin Spice Latte Lover Velveteen Plush Blanket
Nothing feels better at the end of an autumn day than snuggling up on the couch in a plushy blanket—especially if it’s covered in pumpkin spice lattes like this one!
My Favorite Season Is Pumpkin Spice Sign
Let your guests know what season it is by hanging this on-theme sign in your foyer. Or, prop it up on your work desk so you can feel the fall vibes all day long.
Pumpkin Spice Natural Handmade Bar Soap
This festive four-ounce bar of soap has a five-star rating and over 45,000 reviews, so it might be well worth it for you to pick up a few bars at once. Luckily, the brand sells a three-pack!
Pumpkin Spice Color Palette Faux-Suede Square Pillow
The easiest way to incorporate fall into your home decor? Throw this pillow on your couch! Or, buy just the pillow cover to transform one you already have.
Whatever Spices Your Pumpkin Tea Towel
Swap out your usual white dishtowel for one of these festive pumpkin-spice-themed tea towels to bring fall vibes right into your kitchen.
Pumpkin Spice Drink Earrings
Add a little (pumpkin) spice to your jewelry collection and pick up this pair of adorable dangly Pumpkin Spice Drink Earrings.
Pumpkin Spice Keychain
Driving to Starbucks to get your fix? Show off your love for fall’s favorite latte with this Pumpkin Spice Keychain.