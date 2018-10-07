StyleCaster
14 Healthy and Delicious Ways to Cook With Pumpkin Seeds

It’s been a minute since I’ve carved a pumpkin, if I’m being honest. Living in a small New York City apartment, it just wasn’t something I’d thought to do every year. Now that I’m living in North Carolina, though—in a bigger apartment, of course, but also one with outdoor space—setting a few carved pumpkins on my porch for the month of October seems like a great idea.

MORE: 25 Chic and Easy Ways to Decorate a Pumpkin

The thing is, I’m always a little stumped on what to do with the pumpkin seeds that get scraped out and discarded during carving. I’ve roasted them in the past, but… then what? Usually they end up sitting in a jar on my shelf for months and months, getting tossed haphazardly into bowls of oatmeal or on top of salads because I’m at a loss for what else to do.

MORE: 17 Recipes That Will Probably Make You Want to Carve an Actual Pumpkin

This year, I’m going to be better. There are so many more deliberate ways to use up a bunch of pumpkin seeds—from granola to energy balls to pesto. The following 14 recipes are creative and healthy(ish), and run the gamut from snacks to desserts to dinners.

Because, while I can’t help you figure out how to carve a pumpkin in your tiny apartment without making a total mess, I can help you get inspired to use all those leftover seeds that come spilling out.

1 of 14
STYLECASTER | 14 Healthy and Delicious Ways to Cook With Pumpkin Seeds | Pumpkin Seed Brittle
Pumpkin Seed Brittle

Want a sweet, snackable treat that you can take to go or savor on the couch? This easy brittle checks both of those boxes, and has plenty of fall flavor.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Brown Eyed Baker.
STYLECASTER | 14 Healthy and Delicious Ways to Cook With Pumpkin Seeds | Maple Butternut Squash, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Pumpkin Seeds, and Cranberries
Maple Butternut Squash, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Pumpkin Seeds and Cranberries

Pumpkin seeds add hearty bite to this veggie-packed side.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Julia's Album.
STYLECASTER | 14 Healthy and Delicious Ways to Cook With Pumpkin Seeds | Healthy Pumpkin Granola
Healthy Pumpkin Granola

Start the day off right with this nutrient-packed granola that's got tons of flavor (and relatively little added sugar).

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Leelalicious.
STYLECASTER | 14 Healthy and Delicious Ways to Cook With Pumpkin Seeds | No-Bake Pumpkin Breakfast Bites
No-Bake Pumpkin Breakfast Bites

Whether you're looking for an on-the-go breakfast of for a snack that'll hold up in your bag all day, these cute bites are perfect.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: One Little Project.
STYLECASTER | 14 Healthy and Delicious Ways to Cook With Pumpkin Seeds | Pumpkin Seed and Spinach Pesto
Pumpkin Seed and Spinach Pesto

Carve a pumpkin, then roast the leftover seeds and whip them into a pesto that you can use on pasta and sandwiches all week long.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Feast on the Cheap.
STYLECASTER | 14 Healthy and Delicious Ways to Cook With Pumpkin Seeds | Spiced Pumpkin Seed Cranberry Snack Bars
Spiced Pumpkin Seed Cranberry Snack Bars

More of a bar person than a ball person? No problem, pumpkin seeds can do that, too.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Sally's Baking Addiction.
STYLECASTER | 14 Healthy and Delicious Ways to Cook With Pumpkin Seeds | Vegan Pumpkin Bread With Cranberries and Pumpkin Seeds
Vegan Pumpkin Bread With Cranberries and Pumpkin Seeds

There's no milk or egg in this bread, but there are plenty of pumpkin seeds and dried cranberries.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: A Virtual Vegan.
STYLECASTER | 14 Healthy and Delicious Ways to Cook With Pumpkin Seeds | Dark Chocolate Cranberry Pumpkin Seed Bark
Dark Chocolate Cranberry Pumpkin Seed Bark

This quick bark is gorgeous but simple, which means it's great as a hostess gift—or even a low-key holiday present.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: A Clean Bake.
STYLECASTER | 14 Healthy and Delicious Ways to Cook With Pumpkin Seeds | Honey-Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
Honey-Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

Stop buying bagged almonds. Save some cash and roast your own pumpkin seeds instead. This sweet version is simple and super tasty.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Bless This Mess.
STYLECASTER | 14 Healthy and Delicious Ways to Cook With Pumpkin Seeds | Bourbon Bacon Pumpkin Seeds
Bourbon Bacon Pumpkin Seeds

Want to up the ante a little bit? Throw bacon into your roasted seed mix for next-level flavor.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Foodtastic Mom.
STYLECASTER | 14 Healthy and Delicious Ways to Cook With Pumpkin Seeds | Pumpkin Seed Sauce Enchiladas
Pumpkin Seed Sauce Enchiladas

This recipe uses blended pumpkin seeds as a sauce for delicious enchiladas, and definitely deserves a spot in your dinner rotation.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Mexico in My Kitchen.
STYLECASTER | 14 Healthy and Delicious Ways to Cook With Pumpkin Seeds | 2-Ingredient Pumpkin Pasta
2-Ingredient Pumpkin Pasta

OK, so the pasta itself is actually made with flour and canned pumpkin, but the brown butter sauce comes together with help from some roasted pumpkin seeds.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Half-Baked Harvest.
STYLECASTER | 14 Healthy and Delicious Ways to Cook With Pumpkin Seeds | Sunflower Pumpkin Seed Butter
Sunflower Pumpkin Seed Butter

Nut butter obsessed? This one's for you.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Fit Mitten Kitchen.
STYLECASTER | 14 Healthy and Delicious Ways to Cook With Pumpkin Seeds | Raw Pumpkin Seed Crackers With Spinach
Raw Pumpkin Seed Crackers With Spinach

You need to be open-minded to give this super green recipe a try, but if you do, you won't be disappointed. Try spreading a cracker with some of the pumpkin seed butter from the recipe above.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: One Green Planet.

