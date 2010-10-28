Pumpkin Recipes: 3 Ways To Cook It Up

Hey there pumpkin, you’re so sexy that you became a nickname for all things sweet, adorable and absolutely delightful. If you wanna be as sexy as that lil’ pumpkin Cinderella, then you’re going to have to learn how to cook with it. Pumpkin is filled with nutrients like vitamin A/beta carotene, for gorgeous, healthy eyes and filling fiber to keep you movin’. There’s no other “sexy food” that will keep you as healthy or happy this fall. So bust out the nutmeg, cinnamon, clove and ginger, and let’s get cookin’ on pumpkin three ways!

Spiced Pumpkin Butter



Want “butta” that’s not going to stick to your hot thighs like glue? Here’s the perfect prescription for keeping that hot ass this fall: easy, simple, pumpkin butter! It’s not just for the holidays anymore, and once you see how this is a dump and stir recipe, you’ll be makin’ batches for the whole crew. Everybody loves a cute girl that can cook!

Ingredients

1 29 oz can pumpkin puree

1 cup REAL maple syrup (none of that imitation crap; if youre too poor for maple use 1 cup granulated sugar or 1 C brown sugar and mix well!)

1 teaspoon cinnamon

teaspoon nutmeg

teaspoon ginger (optional)

Directions

1) In a medium saucepan, combine pumpkin, maple syrup and spices, and stir well with a whisk.

2) Bring mixture to a high simmer (just nearly a boil), reduce heat, and simmer for 25-30 minutes or until thickened. Stir frequently with a wooden spoon and watch the bottom of the pan so theres no burning my dear!

3) Transfer to adorable little mason jars, or re-use your old jelly jars (yeah, dude, re-using is in!) and chill in the refrigerator until serving. Or if you prefer, serve warm with some fresh pumpkin, banana or cinnamon raisin bread. Mhmmm now that is a naturally fat-free and deelish butter at its sexiest!

Serves 6-8

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread



Pumpkin and chocolate, ummm TDF droolfest! Need I really give her another introduction? Shes the ultimate in-season recipe for all things delicious. Moist, hot and decadent. Oh, and did I mention, shes skinny for you too? Indulge in moderation!

Ingredients

3/4 cup (1 15 oz. can) pureed pumpkin

1/3 cup butter, softened

1 cup dark brown sugar light brown is cool too!

3 eggs

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 Tablespoons baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 cup chocolate chips (omit chocolate chips to make even skinnier)

Directions

1) Whisk the soft butter with the sugar and add in eggs, one at a time.

2) Gently sift in the dry ingredients (flour, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg) to marry the wet ingredients.

3) Using a rubber spatula fold in the dry ingredients. Incorporate all the wet and dry ingredients, gently fold in the chocolate chips to make a dough, but do not over-mix!! (Over-mixing will make this son-of-a-bitch tough!)

4) Lightly grease a 8″ or 9 loaf pan (or two small) with non-stick baking spray and lightly flour.

5) Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees and bake on the middle rack for about 45 minutes or until the top is golden brown and the loaf is a bit firm to the touch. Remove from heat; allow the loaf to cool before handling.

6) Slice with a serrated knife. Slather up with pumpkin butter, butter or on its own. Its like a slice of pumpkin heaven and a chocolate dream! Droolfest!

Makes 1 large loaf or 2 small loaves

Spiced Pumpkin Gnocchi



You will go nutzo over these little pillows of pumpkin heaven in a bowl! When Im in the mood to splurge, Ill finish these sexy little pillows off with truffle oil and maybe a sprinkle of Manchego cheese. When Im in the mood to scrimp, its a simple drizzle of olive oil or even a spoonful of marinara that dresses them for dinner. I like to boil what I need, and then freeze the rest in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Once theyre good and hard, slide them into a resealable freezer bag and freeze for up to six months.

Ingredients

1 cup pumpkin puree

2 large egg yolks

2 cups all-purpose flour, plus extra for shaping

1 Tablespoon sea salt

teaspoon nutmeg

2 Tablespoons high quality extra-virgin olive oil

Sea salt to taste, for seasoning

Manchego cheese and sage to top

Directions

1) In a medium mixing bowl, add in the pumpkin puree. Then using a rubber spatula, mix in the egg yolks and then sift in 1 cup of the flour. Add the nutmeg and 1 teaspoon of salt and then fold together. Sift in the remaining 1 cup of flour and gently fold in until it is just combined. Take extra care not to over-mix so the dough doesnt get all overworked and gooey.

2) Liberally flour your work surface and place the dough ball on it. Divide the ball into 6 equal pieces. Flour your hands and roll each piece into a 3/4-inch-wide rope. Using a pizza cutter, bench knife, or butter knife, slice the rope crosswise into 3/4-inch-wide pieces. Transfer the gnocchi to a floured rimmed baking sheet and repeat, rolling and slicing the remaining dough.

3) Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add 1 teaspoon of salt and about 20 gnocchi. Boil until the gnocchi float up to the surface, about 5 minutes; or when they float to the top! Use a slotted spoon to remove the little dumplings from the water and place them in a large serving bowl.

4) Drizzle with a little olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Repeat with the remaining gnocchi, finishing each layer with more oil and salt before adding the next. Serve it up hot with some fresh sage and finely grated Manchego or Parmesan cheese, you sexy biatch.

And there you have it, gorgeous! Pumpkin, 3 ways. One treat, one sweet, one savory, all dee-lish for you, lil’ pumpkin! Happy fall and happy cookin’! xxx? ck

All photos by Candice Kumai

After viewers fell in love with her on Season One of Bravos Top Chef, Candice Kumai became the co-host of Lifetimes hit series, “Cook Yourself Thin” and helped create the shows NY Times #1 Best-selling companion cookbook. With a culinary education from Le Cordon Bleu in California and as a former fit and print model, Candice is dedicated to making healthful, waist-conscious food that is as delicious as it is appealing. Now, Candice is a chef contributor on Cooking Channels Unique Eats and TLCs Home Made Simple. Rodale will publish Pretty Delicious, her first solo cookbook, in January 2011. Tweet her @StilettoChef and check out www.StilettoChef.com for more exclusive recipes and healthy eating tips.