A Foolproof Pumpkin Pie Recipe Even the Baking-Challenged Can Pull Off

We’ve talked about the virtues of pumpkin before: It’s full of flavor, nutrition, and, of course, there’s the fact that it’s basically fall’s mascot. Whether you use your big orange squash as a source of delicious seeds; the base ingredient for making fries, hummus, or bread; or just to carve it into an absurd Trumpkin, the uses for pumpkin are pretty much infinite.

And yet, there’s one type of pumpkin product that’s more popular—and more frequently searched on Google—than all the others: Pumpkin pie. With its uniquely nutty-spicy-sweet flavor, pie will always be the best sweet pumpkin treat (sorry, Starbucks lattes). That’s why I asked a pro, Guily Booth, award-winning executive chef of Miami’s B Bar Tapas & Grill, exactly how she cooks up a perfect pumpkin pie. Booth gave me a healthy and tasty rendition that won’t fail to please—and if by chance you’re looking for something a little different (because options are never a bad thing) just click through the five other excellent options we found, below.

Spicy Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pie

Crust Ingredients

1 gluten free yellow cake mix

1 stick butter, softened

1 egg

½ oz. red pepper flakes

Filling Ingredients

129 oz. of pumpkin purée

2 cups granulated sugar

2 tsp. cinnamon

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. allspice

½ tsp. nutmeg

4 eggs, beaten

2 cups milk

1 tbsp. butter

Topping Ingredients

1 cup cream cheese

½ cup powder sugar

½ tsp. cinnamon

Instructions

Add crust ingredients to a medium bowl and beat with a hand mixer until combined. Press crust into a lightly greased 9×13″ pan. Add filling ingredients to a medium pot and heat on low until the mixture thickens. Pour the pumpkin pie filling over the crust. Bake at 350 degrees for an hour. Let cool down and serve, garnished with black salt and topping.