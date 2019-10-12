17 Delicious Ways to Eat Canned Pumpkin For Dinner

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re looking for easy, seasonal recipes to make this fall, these pumpkin dinner recipes will be right up your alley. All are made with canned pumpkin—yes, the same stuff you bake into a pie—and some even have fresh pumpkin thrown in as a bonus.

If you don’t already know it, we’re here to tell you that canned pumpkin is one of the best ingredients to keep in your pantry in the colder months. You can use it for fall recipes like soups, chilis, pasta bakes and chowders. You can even stir it into batters for pancakes, muffins, waffles, cookies and so more. Or use pumpkin as a smoothie or oatmeal mix-in!

No matter what your preferences are, you’re bound to find a pumpkin recipe you’ll love on the list below. Stock up on the stuff now and use it all season long.

15-Minute Thai Pumpkin Soup

This Thai pumpkin soup comes together in minutes (not hours), thanks to pumpkin puree.

Cheesy Pumpkin Pasta Bake

If you like baked ziti, you’ll love its cheesy pumpkin friend.

Brown Butter Pumpkin Grits

Breakfast for dinner fans: You’ll flip for these pumpkin grits with an egg on top.

Pumpkin Risotto

Mellow pumpkin is a great background for stronger flavors, like blue cheese and walnuts, in this pumpkin risotto.

Crockpot Chipotle Pulled Pork Pumpkin Chili

This pulled pork pumpkin chili is rich and warm, thanks to hearty pumpkin and spiced pumpkin seeds.

Pumpkin Gnocchi

Gnocchi are traditionally made with potatoes. Why not try using pumpkin as well?

Pumpkin Alfredo

This pumpkin-packed Alfredo is just as satisfying as the original.

Pumpkin Lentil Soup

Add this plant-based, protein-rich pumpkin soup to your healthy dinner repertoire.

Creamy Pumpkin Chicken Chili

This pumpkin chicken concoction is the perfect hybrid of chili and soup.

Pumpkin Cheddar Mac and Cheese

Forget boxed mac, this pumpkin cheddar mac and cheese is where it’s at.

Chickpea Pumpkin Coconut Curry

Ditch takeout this fall and opt for this chickpea and pumpkin curry instead.

Creamy Pumpkin Casserole

If you’re feeling something baked but also want to load up on veggies, try this pumpkin casserole.

Vegetarian Pumpkin Chili

Even carnivores will be excited about this meatless pumpkin chili.

Pumpkin Black Bean Burgers

If you’re in the habit of making your own veggie burgers, give these pumpkin black bean burgers a try.

Chicken Pumpkin Quinoa Chowder

This decadent pumpkin chili is packed with nutritious ingredients.

Pumpkin Sauce Lasagna

Lasagna—but make it fall.

Pumpkin Quesadillas

When in doubt, whip up a quick pumpkin quesadilla.