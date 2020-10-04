10 Pumpkin Bread Recipes That Taste Like Fall

Scroll To See More Images

While there are plenty of telltale signs that signify the beginning of fall—the first leaf dropping, cozy sweaters popping up in every store, the actual calendar—I know it’s that time of year when pumpkin-flavored recipes are everywhere. As soon as companies like Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts start releasing their pumpkin spice products, it’s go-time. And though it might still be too hot in Los Angeles to throw on a chunky sweater, I can certainly get in the fall spirit by trying some pumpkin bread recipes. It’s the unofficial flavor of the season, so we might as well lean in and embrace it, right?

Until I started doing a little research, I had no idea just how many types of pumpkin bread existed in the world. Of course you have your classic pumpkin bread recipes and some featuring additions like nuts or chocolate chips—but there seem to be endless variations on the theme out there. Everything from double chocolate pumpkin bread (!) to pumpkin bread with orange glaze can easily be baked and land on your table in a matter of hours. Fans of pumpkin spice, now is your time to shine.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

If you really want to impress your friends and family this season, you could even bake your pumpkin bread in a 3D pumpkin mold. Because nothing says fall quite like a huge loaf of bread in the shape of a pumpkin! You can add an orangey glaze or just leave it as is. Either way, the presentation will be enough to keep everyone singing your praises—even if the bread doesn’t actually turn out as well as you hoped. Not all of us are expert bakers, OK?

Full-time bakers and novices alike have plenty of pumpkin bread recipes from which to choose this fall. Most of these are pretty can’t-miss and don’t require much baking knowledge. So even if you’ve never baked a loaf of bread in your life, don’t shy away from these tasty treats. Making pumpkin bread isn’t as difficult as you might think—and the end result will likely turn out absolutely delicious!

1. Healthy Pumpkin Ginger Bread

All the tastes of fall and winter are wrapped up into this delicious pumpkin ginger bread. Using pumpkin, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and just a tad of unsweetened applesauce, this recipe is a seasonal game-changer.

2. Pumpkin Bread With Orange Glaze

For fans of all things citrus, this pumpkin bread with orange glaze recipe is a must. You can also add any treats you like on top—from walnuts to white chocolate chips. The choice is yours, but even plain, this bread is sure to be irresistible.

3. Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread

Those who can’t eat gluten or simply choose to avoid it, you can indulge in this seasonal treat, too. Made with almond and coconut flours, this gluten-free pumpkin bread recipe is sure to be a hit. Add some chocolate chips if you’re really feeling like indulging!

4. Cinnamon Pecan Streusel Pumpkin Bread

So. Many. Good. Flavors. This cinnamon pecan streusel pumpkin bread is the fall recipe we all deserve. Plus, as you bake it, the smell of cinnamon and pumpkin will fill your house—and who doesn’t want that?

5. Cream Cheese Topped Pumpkin Bread

What could possibly make pumpkin bread even better than it already is? Adding a bit of cream cheese, of course! This cream cheese-topped pumpkin bread recipe is finished off with a layer of pecans too, for an extra crunch.

6. Pumpkin Chocolate Tea Bread

This pumpkin chocolate tea bread recipe only uses nine ingredients—including what’s needed to make the delicious glaze—and is sure to serve as the perfect teatime (or anytime) treat this fall. Plus, who can resist the combination of pumpkin and chocolate?

7. Cream Cheese Swirled Pumpkin Bread With Salted Maple Butter

Holy moley, this cream cheese swirled pumpkin bread looks absolutely incredible. The bread itself has cream cheese swirled inside it, then it’s all topped with a homemade salted maple butter. This might just be the pinnacle of pumpkin bread recipes right here.

8. Pumpkin, Fig & Date Nut Bread

Not only is this pumpkin, fig and date nut bread filled with delicious (and healthy) ingredients, it’s also gluten free! So anyone avoiding gluten—or folks who just love pumpkin bread—can enjoy this treat.

9. Double Chocolate Pumpkin Bread

Double chocolate pumpkin bread. I repeat—double chocolate pumpkin bread. (!!) If you’re looking for the sweetest of treats this fall, this is the recipe you should make. Chocolate and pumpkin-lovers alike will come back for seconds (and thirds).

10. Better Than Starbucks Pumpkin Bread

Of course, a pumpkin bread round-up would be nothing without a classic pumpkin bread recipe. This recipe from The Kitchn claims to be better than the Starbucks pumpkin bread—but only you can decided. Try it out for yourself and see if homemade beats store-bought.