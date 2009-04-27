Puma City Arrives in Boston

Chanel had their Mobile Art Exhibit, Prada has their Transformer, and now Puma is jumping on the bandwagon with their own piece of branded architecture.

Puma City, Puma’s very own 6,000-sq.-ft nightclub made out of shipping crates has landed in Boston after traveling from Spain. The structure is playing host to Olympic Gold Medalist Usain Bolt for Boston’s Volvo Ocean Race.

The retail space, viewing area, bar will be open until May 17 when the structure heads to Ireland and likely to South Africa this summer for the World Cup.