Pulqueria: The New Fashion Week Headquarters?

Remember Apotheke—1 part European apothecary, 2 parts Parisian absinthe den— not-so-secretly tucked away on Doyers? Well, Apotheke owners (and brother-sister duo) Heather and Christopher Tierney are counting on it as they look to conquer Doyers entirely.

The Tierney’s have recently opened Pulqueria in the Apotheke-adjacent and legendary space that was once home to Doyers Vietnamese and well-known back in 2008 and 2009 for hosting some pretty raucous parties.

The new hot-spot boasts authentic Mexican fare and agave cocktails—not to mention great people watching. Or so is plan—”We want to be a Fashion Week headquarters,” Heather Tierney told Ben Detrick of the New York Times.

Reminiscent of La Esquina, Pulqueria is averse to signage and kept sneakily underground. Those who know, know. (Which now includes you since you are reading this.)

So pop by—no better time than Fashion Week. That is, if you can get in.

Pulqueria

11 Doyers Street (off Bowery)

(212) 227-3099

pulquerianyc.com