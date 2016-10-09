25 Perfect Pullover Sweaters to Snuggle up in All Season

Though it was hard to ditch our summer sandals and pack away our bikinis, we’d be lying if we said we weren’t excited for fall. Between weekend apple picking, Halloween decorating, and sipping on a certain seasonal Starbucks drink, there’s just so much to do as we work our way into October. In particular, there’s really nothing we love more than snuggling up in bed on a cold morning with that someone special (and/or Netflix) and some ice cream. Sound like your perfect day? You’re not alone. But, even more important than what series you’re snuggling down with (we suggest “Stranger Things”), is what you’re snuggling down in.

Sweater weather (also known as our favorite unofficial season) is the perfect time to break out—or invest in—a really cozy knit or two. Whether you’re spending the day indoors or heading out into the chilly air, there’s nothing easier than throwing on a pullover sweater. Pair it with some dark-wash jeans and Chelsea boots for brunch with friends, or with a pleated midi skirt and pumps for the office. Or, if you still can’t seem to part with your wispy summer dresses, layer a chunky knit on top to make them a little more seasonally appropriate.

In the gallery, shop 25 of our favorite pullovers—cozy colorblock sweaters, cable-knit turtlenecks, striped knits, and more.