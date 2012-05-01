Don’t Pull A Mariah: 7 Wide-Leg Trousers For Every Shape

Mariah Carey struck again, not with her belted dog whistle pitched notes but with an outfit that was a little less than flattering. Look, we all go through different stages of our shape between winter padding and love pudge (or you know, like having a baby in MC’s case), but there’s something to be said for sucking it up – not in – and being real with yourself about your current size.

On the other token, it’s also a blast to see your hard work in the gym paying off. With that being said, trends this spring are totally friendly no matter what your size. Inspired by Mariah’s outfit malfunction, we decided to think of a more sensible option and find some great wide-leg trousers. We’re completely obsessed with these for spring, not only are they an awesome way to introduce a fun pattern into your look, it’s completely appropriate for the office (and air conditioner friendly!)

Also, in the ongoing pursuit to rid the world of sweatpants being worn during the day, these comfy alternatives can easily be paired with some simple moccasins for Saturday morning errands or a walk to the yoga studio. So ladies, don’t pull a Mariah, click through the slideshow to check out some sick pants that will have you looking great even when you’re feeling your laziest – at least not if for your sake, for ours.

