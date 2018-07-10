StyleCaster
Puffy Sleeves Aren’t Just for ‘Anne of Green Gables’

Stacey Nguyen
by
Photo: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images.

When I was younger, I pored over Lucy Maud Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables series. And like many young bookworms, I aspired to emulate Montgomery’s protagonist, the ever-precocious, strikingly red-headed Anne Shirley, who charmed her way through Avonlea with wit and imagination.

Though I wasn’t as plucky as Anne, I identified with her dedication to schoolwork and dreamt of acting as boldly as she did. (That time she smashed a slate over a boy’s head when he made fun of her hair? Iconic.) But where I didn’t take inspiration from Anne Shirley? My sartorial choices.

While Anne favored puffy sleeve blouses, ruffled dresses, and jumpers, I preferred plaid flannel shirts. (In fairness, she was born in the Victorian era, and I grew up in the 2000s.) It wasn’t until recently that the beauty of the puffy-sleeve blouse (and the jumper) dawned on me. (The jury’s still out on the whole ruffled dress thing.) And now that it has, I’m ready to go full-force on puffy sleeves.

Thankfully, I’m not the only one on a puffy-sleeve kick right now. Myriad designers and brands have created puffy-sleeve blouses and dresses—leaving their own mark on Anne Shirley’s favorite trend.

Here, we’ve compiled 19 of our favorites. Whether you opt for something classic or contemporary, these puffy-sleeve tops and dresses are sure to add a little whimsy to your wardrobe (and of course, make little Anne Shirley proud).

0 Thoughts?
1 of 19
STYLECASTER | 19 Incredibly Cute Puffy Sleeve Blouses and Dresses | Finders Keepers Flicker Top, $117
Finders Keepers Flicker Top, $117

The floral print on this poppy red fabric exudes bold-yet-relaxed vibes, all thanks to the flowy balloon sleeves.

Finders Keepers Flicker Top, $117 at Fashion Bunker.

Photo: Fashion Bunker.
STYLECASTER | 19 Incredibly Cute Puffy Sleeve Blouses and Dresses | Petersyn Zadie Button-Down Shirt, $237
Petersyn Zadie Button-Down Shirt, $237

Stripes are a classic, but they don’t have to be boring. A smocked puffed sleeve with stripes mixes and matches textures in a way that's totally eye-catching.

Petersyn Zadie Button-Down Shirt, $237 at Shopbop.

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 19 Incredibly Cute Puffy Sleeve Blouses and Dresses | Giambattista Valli Puff-Sleeve Zip Jacket, $1,435
Giambattista Valli Puff-Sleeve Zip Jacket, $1,435

Because puffy sleeves and bold colors shouldn't have to be mutually exclusive.

Giambattista Valli Puff Sleeve Zip Jacket, $1,435 at Shopbop.

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 19 Incredibly Cute Puffy Sleeve Blouses and Dresses | C/MEO Collective Adept Short-Sleeve Top, $140
C/MEO Collective Adept Short-Sleeve Top, $140

Wearing denim on denim is even more fun when your top looks like this.

C/MEO Collective Adept Short-Sleeve Top, $140 at Fashion Bunker.

Photo: Fashion Bunker.
STYLECASTER | 19 Incredibly Cute Puffy Sleeve Blouses and Dresses | Keepsake Blossom Wrap Top, $155
Keepsake Blossom Wrap Top, $155

This emerald green eyelet wrap top is perfect for casual outings (and backyard barbecues).

Keepsake Blossom Wrap Top, $155 at Fashion Bunker.

Photo: Fashion Bunker.
STYLECASTER | 19 Incredibly Cute Puffy Sleeve Blouses and Dresses | C/MEO Collective Solace Playsuit, $195
C/MEO Collective Solace Playsuit, $195

The cheerful pink and orange plaid pattern—coupled with the puffy sleeves and giant bow—makes this vibrant romper perfect for any summer party.

C/MEO Collective Solace Playsuit, $195 at Fashion Bunker.

Photo: Fashion Bunker.
STYLECASTER | 19 Incredibly Cute Puffy Sleeve Blouses and Dresses | Beacon Maxi Dress, $157
Beacon Maxi Dress, $157

Not your average summer maxi dress.

Beacon Maxi Dress, $157 at Ganni.

Photo: Ganni.
STYLECASTER | 19 Incredibly Cute Puffy Sleeve Blouses and Dresses | Floral Puff Off-the-Shoulder Top, $25
Floral Puff Off-the-Shoulder Top, $25

The asymmetrical cut on this off-the-shoulder blouse offer a fresh spin on the puffy sleeve trend.

Floral Puff Off-the-Shoulder Top, $25 at Nordstrom.

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | 19 Incredibly Cute Puffy Sleeve Blouses and Dresses | Body with Mesh Puff Sleeves, $45
Body with Mesh Puff Sleeves, $45

The yoke mesh material gives these balloon sleeves a sexy edge. Plus, it’s super breathable—making it great for scorching summer nights.

Body with Mesh Puff Sleeves, $45 at ASOS.

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 19 Incredibly Cute Puffy Sleeve Blouses and Dresses | Top with Gathering, $20
Top with Gathering, $20

What do you get when you combine deep V-neck and gathered sleeves? A bold statement piece that shows you mean business.

Top with Gathering, $20 at Zara.

Photo: Zara.
STYLECASTER | 19 Incredibly Cute Puffy Sleeve Blouses and Dresses | Linaria Maxi Dress, $40
Linaria Maxi Dress, $315

Leave it to Ganni to create the ultimate puffy sleeve dress.

Linaria Maxi Dress, $315 at Ganni.

Photo: Ganni.
STYLECASTER | 19 Incredibly Cute Puffy Sleeve Blouses and Dresses | Louisiana Top, $128
Louisiana Top, $128

Subtle puff sleeves look cute on this cropped bodice shirt. Pair the top with your favorite jeans for a sweet summer look.

Louisiana Top, $128 at Reformation.

Photo: Reformation.
STYLECASTER | 19 Incredibly Cute Puffy Sleeve Blouses and Dresses | Monki Puff Sleeve Blouse, $28
Monki Puff Sleeve Blouse, $28

Switch up your go-to light blue oxford by adding pretty puffy sleeves.

Monki Puff Sleeve Blouse, $28 at ASOS.

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | 19 Incredibly Cute Puffy Sleeve Blouses and Dresses | Tata Naka Button-Down Dress, $332
Tata Naka Button-Down Dress, $332

Everything about this dress—from the colorful stripes to the delightful puffy sleeves—screams summer.

Tata Naka Button-Down Dress, $332 at Shopbop.

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 19 Incredibly Cute Puffy Sleeve Blouses and Dresses | Ronny Kobo Joesitta Jumpsuit, $428
Ronny Kobo Joesitta Jumpsuit, $428

This structured jumpsuit proves puffy sleeves don't have to be dainty and feminine.

Ronny Kobo Joesitta Jumpsuit, $428 at Shopbop.

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 19 Incredibly Cute Puffy Sleeve Blouses and Dresses | Floral and Striped Top, $23
Floral and Striped Top, $23

The puffy sleeves and vibrant tropical print keep this shirt from being your average off-the-shoulder top.

Floral and Striped Top, $23 at Zara.

Photo: Zara.
STYLECASTER | 19 Incredibly Cute Puffy Sleeve Blouses and Dresses | C/MEO Collective Unending Long-Sleeve Top, $115
C/MEO Collective Unending Long-Sleeve Top, $115

Because everything looks better in millennial pink.

C/MEO Collective Unending Long-Sleeve Top, $115 at Fashion Bunker.

Photo: Fashion Bunker.
STYLECASTER | 19 Incredibly Cute Puffy Sleeve Blouses and Dresses | Stine Goya Baba Dress, $740
Stine Goya Baba Dress, $740

This looks like it fell out of the pages of a fairy tale.

Stine Goya Baba Dress, $740 at Shopbop.

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | 19 Incredibly Cute Puffy Sleeve Blouses and Dresses | Stripe Puff-Sleeve Bardot Top, $39
Stripe Puff-Sleeve Bardot Top, $39

Even crop tops are getting in on the puffy-sleeve action.

Stripe Puff-Sleeve Bardot Top, $39 at Topshop.

Photo: Topshop.

