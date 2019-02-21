Puffer Coat Couture Is the Best Thing to Happen During Fashion Month So Far

Fashion month lends itself to hundreds of unique, awe-inspiring looks throughout the world. One noticeable trend (mainly because it’s hard to miss) has been the incorporation of puffer coats in high fashion designs. (No, I’m not kidding.) And, after seeing the grandest display of puffers during Milan Fashion Week, we think it’s safe to say that puffer coat couture is the greatest thing to happen during fashion month so far.

Milan Fashion Week has been filled with incredible looks, but one particular show stood out as possibly the most absurd presentation of haute couture we’ve ever seen: the Moncler Genius show with Pier Paolo Piccioli. Moncler and Piccioli turned puffer coats into a work of couture fashion so ridiculous, we can’t help but love it. The display featured long couture puffer gowns in myriad bright colors—ready for the coldest of grand balls. If you’ve ever wanted to wear couture and stay insanely warm at the same time, these puffer coat gowns are for you.

View this post on Instagram Adut, Sabah, Fatou, Ugbad, Eftagine, Assa, Ajak, Grace, Ayak, Akiima, Aube. “Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.”Barack Obama Moncler Genius with @liyakebede #1 A post shared by Pierpaolo Piccioli (@pppiccioli) on Feb 20, 2019 at 10:31am PST

The bold and seriously beautiful colors of these puffer gowns were inspired by Ethiopian artisans, and the show itself was set around old Milanese architecture. Piccioli also worked with Liya Kebede, whose project Lemlem is works to produce clothes made by local artisans in Ethiopia, as well as other parts of Africa. Based on the results, it was a match made it puffer coat heaven.

While we’ve seen the odd phenomenon of puffer couture before—specifically the puffer coat dresses featured in Moncler’s Winter 2018 collection—the Moncler Genius project took the wild trend to a new level this year during Milan Fashion Week. It’s everything we love about couture and everything we love about staying warm and cozy during winter. Fashion month isn’t over, but Moncler and Piccioli have created a collection that’s going to be difficult to top.