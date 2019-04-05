Now That It’s Time to Ditch Your Puffer Coat, Try a Puffer *Bag* Instead

Scroll To See More Images

Spring is in full swing, y’all, and all our puffer coats are headed back to storage (i.e. the back of the closet) for the warm seasons. If you’ve grown fond of snuggling up in a marshmallow, though, don’t fret. Try KARA’s puffer bag this spring. Yeah, you read that correctly. Accessories brand KARA has released a handbag that’s basically the next best thing to a puffer coat. I never thought I’d be lusting after a puffer coat purse, but here we are.

Not only will it feel like you’re carrying around a piece of your favorite winter accessory with you at all times, but the tiny bag is right on trend. I don’t know if you noticed, but teeny tiny handbags were featured in a big way during fashion month, and now these designer pieces are finally off the runways and—if you can afford them—into your hands. They’re perfect for fitting, like, a lipgloss and a couple almonds, so maybe wear a jacket with big pockets if you’re going to tote one of these itty bitty bags around. But who really cares about function when you have a purse that’s so puffy and cute?

The baby puffer tote (Yeah, that’s the actual name of this bag. Can you even?!) comes in two colors: black and lavender. It rings in at $395 (Although, this just in: the lavender bag is on sale for $225!)—a small price to pay for the chance to have a puffer with you throughout all seasons. So get your Metro card and chapstick ready, because they have a new cozy home waiting for them in the form of a puffer bag.

Black Baby Puffer Tote, $395 at KARA

The perfect accessory for any occasion where you wish you were wearing a puffer coat.

Lavender Baby Puffer Tote, $225 at KARA

Lavender is a nice, light and spring-ready color.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.