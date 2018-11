This is only Peter Dundas’ second collection for Pucci after a well-regarded Fall 2009 show. Dundas deftly avoided the gaudy, loud prints that gave Pucci its name in favor of more subtle prints and refined shapes.

Dundas told style.com that the collection was inspired by scuba diving trips. “I dive where I go on holiday, and I go on holiday where I can dive. Diving definitely makes me look at color differently.”