It’s No Publicity Stunt: Mischa Barton Really DOES Need A Stylist

Back in the day, Mischa Barton was the queen of Cali cool. Thanks to an amazing wardrobe on The O.C. and oodles and oodles of designers fighting for a chance to dress her, she never took a fashion stumble…that is, until the show ended.

Then we were “treated” to a very different side of Mischa — you know, the one that favored bleached out locks, cut-away dresses and Sgt. Pepper jackets (which BTW, we’ve pulled together in the slideshow above for your viewing pleasure). All in all, it hurt our eyes AND our hearts to see our former Marissa Cooper fall so far from grace. Her unfortunate taste in men only added salt to the wound. (Oh honey, Cisco Adler? Really?!?)

Thankfully, those days look to be behind her as word comes that the former TV star has enlisted the help of celebrity stylist June Ambrose to mend her malicious use of prints and colors. While this is likely a publicity stunt to help promote June’s new reality show, we can’t help but thank the style gods for recognizing a woman in need. After all, if you’re accessorizing with raw meat and AREN’T Lady Gaga it’s time to take a step back and let the experts work their magic.