Psy & Suga’s ‘That That’ Lyrics Have a Nod to ‘Gangnam Style’—See What They Mean in English

Second generation meets third generation. Psy and Suga’s “That That” lyrics in English celebrate the post-pandemic world, and it’s the collaboration we’ve been waiting for.

“That That” is the lead single from Psy’s new album, Psy 9th, which was released on April 29, 2022. The album, which is Psy’s eighth studio album and first release in five years 2017’s 4X2=8, is Py’s first album since he founded his own record label, P Nation, in 2019. Along with “That That” album features 12 songs, including collaborations with artists like Sung Si Kyung, Heize, Jessie, Hwa Sa, Crush and Tablo.

“That That” is the second song on Psy 9th and features BTS member Suga, who has also collaborated with artists like Halsey, IU and Max. Psy is best known for songs like 2002’s “Champion” and 2012’s “Gangnam Style,” which peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In an Instagram video announcing Psy 9th in April 2022, Psy reposted a speech he gave at a concert in 2013 about how he didn’t expect his next hit to come until 2022, exactly 10 years after “Gangnam Style” and 20 years after “Champion.” “I know a lot of you have high expectations for my next hit song. To be honest, I produced ‘Champion’ in 2002, and it took me exactly 10 years to produce a song that is more sensational than ‘Champion’ with the release of ‘Gangnam Style’ in 2012,” he said in the video. “I guess what I’m trying to say is, perhaps the next time you’ll meet a song like ‘Gangnam Style’ will be in 2022.”

But what do Psy and Suga’s” That That” lyrics mean in English? Read on for what Psy and Suga’s “That That” lyrics are about and why it’s the collaboration K-pop fans have been waiting for.

What are Psy and Suga’s “That That” lyrics about?

What are Psy and Suga’s “That That” lyrics about? In a video on Psy’s Twitter in April 2022, Psy and Suga explained how their collaboration for “That That” came about. “To be honest, I haven’t gotten that close with anyone I collab with. It’s because I’m usually not the type to meet up with collaborators in person,” Suga said. He continued, “But he wanted to see me in person.” Psy added, “At the beginning, we met because he wanted to produce my music. “Then he ended up featuring on the track. Then he ended up learning the intense choreo. Then he ended up starring in the music video. Step by step, he got involved more and more deeply. Our Yoon-gi.”

Suga went on to explain that he didn’t expect to be featured on Psy’s song, let alone star in the music video. “While producing, we went back and forth a lot. I seriously didn’t expect to be dancing with Psy. Ah…I thought I was only writing the song.”

In another video on Psy’s Instagram, Psy and Suga opened up about the age difference between them when it came to working together. “When meeting younger artists, I don’t want to make them feel uncomfortable. I don’t want to be someone who’s hard to approach.I think about this quite a bit,” Psy said. Suga added, “At first, because he’s many years my senior and someone who’s so well-respected in the business, I was quite nervous.”

Both Suga and Psy agreed that they formed a friendship after working on “That That” together. “He wasn’t just my junior in the business but he also truly feels like a friend,” Psy said. “It was hard to feel any age gap. If he thinks of me as a bestie, that’s great for me. How much younger does that make me?” Suga added, “It felt like working with a childhood friend, so it made the song writing process so much more fun. We became besties in a way.”

So what are Psy and Suga’s “That That” lyrics about? In the song, Psy sings about how the “pandemic’s over,” so it’s time to get back to the “crowded streets” and the “hustle and bustle,” according to Genius’ English translation. The lyrics also have a small and subtle nod to Psy’s 2012 hit, “Gangnam Style,” inspired by the Gangnam District of Seoul. “Been aching all over for /Gotta scratch the itch for /Them crowded streets,” he sings. “Gotta love this hustle and bustle / North, south, east, west, ayy /Gangnam, Gangbuk, ayy /Everyone gather, throw your hands in the air / I say ‘yeah.'” In another part of the song, Psy and Suga sing about shaking it from “left to right, top to bottom” and how they feel good now that they’re back to “laughing, crying, living, loving.”

“On your mark, get ready (Go), set, go (Oh) /That, that I like that (Like that) /Feeling good, babe (Babe),” the lyrics read. “Shake it from left to the right, top to bottom (Sing it) /One, two, three to the four (Sing it).”

Read Psy and Suga’s “That That” lyrics in English, via Genius, below.

Psy & Suga “That That” Lyrics in English

[Intro]

2022

PSY coming back

(Come hither)

[Verse 1: PSY]

Long time no see, huh?

It’s been a minute, huh?

We’re back to laughing, crying, living, loving

Let’s get loco

Pandemic’s over, uh

Yeah, feeling amazing, uh

The vibes are coming, uh

Everybody say

[Refrain: PSY]

Been aching all over for

Gotta scratch the itch for

Them crowded streets

Gotta love this hustle and bustle

North, south, east, west, ayy

Gangnam, Gangbuk, ayy

Everyone gather, throw your hands in the air

I say “yeah”

[Pre-Chorus: PSY]

Can you feel it?

Can you feel it?

Woah-yeah, woah-oh

Can you feel it?

Can you feel it?

Woah-yeah

Ah!

[Chorus: PSY]

On your mark, get ready (Go), set, go (Oh)

That, that I like that (Like that)

Feeling good, babe (Babe)

Shake it from left to the right, top to bottom (Sing it)

One, two, three to thе four (Sing it)

[Post-Chorus: PSY]

That, that, I like that

That, that, I like that, babe

That, that, I likе that

It’s like that, that, yo

That, that, I like that

That, that, I like that, babe

That, that I like that

It’s like that

[Verse 2: SUGA, PSY]

Bruh, have you forget what I do for a living?

(That, that, I like that)

Like that

Still here withstanding the test of time

(That, that, I like that)

Like that

I don’t care, I don’t care that I like that

(That, that, I like that)

Like that

To everyone I’ve longed and longed for

Everybody get ready, set, go

What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger

Haters gonna hate, players gonna play

That’s enough, go-oh-oh-oh

Just shut up and play, let’s go-oh-oh-oh

Min Yoongi and Park Jaesang

[Pre-Chorus: PSY, SUGA, Both]

Can you feel it?

Can you feel it?

Woah-yeah, woah-oh

Can you feel it?

Can you feel it?

Woah-yeah

Ah!

[Chorus: Both]

On your mark, get ready (Go), set, go (Oh)

That, that I like that (Like that)

Feeling good, babe (Babe)

Shake it from left to the right, top to bottom (Sing it)

One, two, three to the four (Sing it)

[Post-Chorus: PSY]

That, that, I like that

That, that, I like that, babe

That, that, I like that

It’s like that, that, yo

That, that, I like that

That, that, I like that, babe

That, that I like that

It’s like that, that, yo

[Outro: Both, SUGA, PSY]

Do what you wanna (Ah-yeah-yeah)

Say what you wanna (Ah-yeah-yeah)

Do what you wanna (Say what?)

That, that, I like that, babe

Do what you wanna (Ah-yeah-yeah)

Say what you wanna (Ah-yeah-yeah)

Do what you wanna (Say what?)

That, that, I like that, babe

Do what you wanna (Ah-yeah-yeah)

Say what you wanna (Ah-yeah-yeah)

Do what you wanna (Say what?)

That, that, I like that, babe

That, that, I like that

Psy & Suga “That That” lyrics in Korean

[Intro]

2022

PSY coming back

(Iri oneora)

[Verse 1: PSY]

Long time no see, huh?

Oraeganmaniji, huh?

Uri dasi utgo ulgo jijigo bokgo

Let’s get loco

Pandemic’s over, uh

Geurae gibuni ojyeo, uh

Dasi geubuni ojyo, uh

Everybody say

[Refrain: PSY]

Ppeokjeokjigeunhae

Geoljjeokjigeunhae

Sikkeulbeokjeokgeorine

Neomu joa bukjeokgeorine

Dongseonambuk, ayy

Gangnamgangbuk, ayy

Ssak da moyeo, throw your hands in the air

I say “yeah”

[Pre-Chorus: PSY]

Can you feel it?

Can you feel it?

Woah-yeah, woah-oh

Can you feel it?

Can you feel it?

Woah-yeah

Ah!

[Chorus: PSY]

Junbihasigo (Go), ssoseyo (Oh)

That, that, I like that (Like that)

Gibun joa babe (Babe)

Heundeureo jwa u wi araero (Sing it)

One, two, three to the four (Sing it)

[Post-Chorus: PSY]

That, that, I like that

That, that, I like that, babe

That, that, I like that

It’s like that, that, yo

That, that, I like that

That, that, I like that, babe

That, that I like that

It’s like that

[Verse 2: SUGA, PSY]

Ya naega mwo haneun saraminji kkameogeotji?

(That, that, I like that)

Like that

Sigani jinado byeonhameopsi

(That, that, I like that)

Like that

I don’t care I don’t care that I like that

(That, that, I like that)

Like that

Naega barabogo barawatdeon saramdeura

Modu da ready, set, go

Doeryeo neureonan maetjip ttaerideon buni bulpyeonhagetji

Neone baramdaero manghal geora gosa jinaen

Saramdeureul moadaga gabyeopge ttaejji

Jeokdanghi harago, go-oh-oh-oh

Geunyang dakchigo da gachi norabojago, go-oh-oh-oh

Minyungiwa bakjaesang

[Pre-Chorus: PSY, SUGA, Both]

Can you feel it?

Can you feel it?

Woah-yeah, woah-oh

Can you feel it?

Can you feel it?

Woah-yeah

Ah!

[Chorus: Both]

Junbihasigo (Go), ssoseyo (Oh)

That, that, I like that (Like that)

Gibun joa, babe (Babe)

Heundeureo jwa u wi araero (Sing it)

One, two, three to the four (Sing it)

[Post-Chorus: PSY]

That, that, I like that

That, that, I like that, babe

That, that, I like that

It’s like that, that, yo

That, that, I like that

That, that, I like that, babe

That, that I like that

It’s like that, yo

[Outro: Both, SUGA, PSY]

Do what you wanna (Ah-yeah-yeah)

Say what you wanna (Ah-yeah-yeah)

Do what you wanna (Say what?)

That, that, I like that babe

Do what you wanna (Ah-yeah-yeah)

Say what you wanna (Ah-yeah-yeah)

Do what you wanna (Say what?)

That, that, I like that babe

Do what you wanna (Ah-yeah-yeah)

Say what you wanna (Ah-yeah-yeah)

Do what you wanna (Say what?)

That, that, I like that babe

That, that, I like that

