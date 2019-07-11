StyleCaster
Share

This New Instagram Photo of Psalm West Has Truly Blessed Our Thursday

What's hot
StyleCaster

This New Instagram Photo of Psalm West Has Truly Blessed Our Thursday

by
Kim Kardashian.
15 Start slideshow
Photo: Image: Shutterstock.

Blessed day, as they say on The Handmaid’s Tale. (Look we know it’s no longer Wednesday, but it may as well be).  Kim Kardashian shared a new photo of Psalm West on social media, and we simply cannot handle how adorable he is. In a rare Instagram post solely dedicated to her fourth and newest little bundle of joy, Kardashian blessed us all with a closeup of baby Psalm. He’s sporting a stone grey onesie and probably the biggest smile his little tiny baby face can muster at the moment. Kardashian knew exactly what we were all thinking when she captioned this photo, “I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!!” We know!  We literally can’t stop staring at this baby who seems like the happiest human on the planet. He looks so huggable. And the rest of the Kardashian clan and extended fam and friends are well aware too.

Kardashian’s friend, Olivia Pierson, wrote, “SO SMOOCHABLE PSALM!” Yes, I think it’s. safe to say we’re all equally as obsessed with Psalm’s kissable cheeks as his mom is. Kardashian’s younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, also took her moment to share her love for her newest nephew writing, “Little tiny goose bunny.” Now—we’re pretty sure this is a compliment. And perhaps it’s some sort of inside joke? Because we can say with certainty we’ve never heard of a “goose bunny.” But perhaps the fam think Psalm looks like a mix between a baby goose and a baby bunny? Just a theory.

One of Kardashian’s oldest friends, Khadijah Haqq McCray also shared a sweet comment writing, “Hi Psalm, he’s such a Lil man.” A Lil man indeed. Check out this adorable baby:

View this post on Instagram

I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Psalm was born via a surrogate in early May and just past the two month mark of life. Psalm’s other aunt, Kendall Jenner, took this photo opportunity to comment, “what it do babbbyyyyyy.” What it do? Again, the wording is slightly lost on us but the message is clear: Psalm has a lot of love in his life! And we’re guessing this is what he sees when he looks up at anyone walking by—his mom, his aunts, strangers.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

My boys 🖤🖤

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

My boys 🖤🖤

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

Best Snuggles 📷 @kendalljenner

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

Best Snuggles 📷 @kendalljenner

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

💕

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

💕

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

My babies are my life!!!! ✨🍼

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

My babies are my life!!!! ✨🍼

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

💋

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

💋

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

Morning ✨

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

Morning ✨

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

These two melt my heart ♥️

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

These two melt my heart ♥️

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas 🎄

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas 🎄

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The ARMY Wants Jimin Cast As Prince Eric in 'The Little Mermaid' & We're Here...

The ARMY Wants Jimin Cast As Prince Eric in 'The Little Mermaid' & We're Here...
Tags:
share