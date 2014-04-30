Excellent New PSA Uses Top Male Celebs to Speak Out Against Assault on College Campuses

Good for the White House for addressing an important topic that’s become a pressing problem: Sexual assault on college campuses. And good for the marketing team that came up with the idea to use influential male celebrities that all possess an undeniable cool factor to spread the message.

Daniel Craig, Seth Meyers, Benicio Del Toro, Steve Carell, and Dulé Hill all appear in a new public service announcement aimed at curbing on-campus assaults. The PSA—which also features Vice President Joe Biden and President Obama—is directed at college-aged males with the goal of encouraging them to speak up if they see a woman being assaulted, and also reminds them that if she doesn’t consent, it’s a crime.

The 60-second spot also has a line about not blaming women, as spoken by Craig—looking impossibly cool in a faded denim jacket. “If I saw it happening, wouldn’t blame her, I’d help her.”

Until recently, the issue of sexual assault on college campuses hasn’t been at the top of Capitol Hill’s agenda, but—as the New York Times pointed put on Monday—attention to the problem has been quietly but steadily building thanks to several factors, including successful lawsuits filed by women against their universities, a stepped-up enforcement of civil rights by Obama’s administration, and the political (and social media) savvy of student activist groups.

Kudos to the White House—and New York Senator Kirsten E. Gillibrand, who agreed to work on legislation and appeal to the White House after being approached by college assault victims—for paying attention to this important problem. Take a look at the PSA below.