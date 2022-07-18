The PS5 Is on Sale For a Massive Discount at This Unexpected Place—Get It Before It Sells Out Again

Scroll To See More Images

When there’s a PS5 sale, we’re there. As one of the rarest video game consoles in history, the PlayStation 5 is sold out at almost every store across the internet—except one: HSN.

The PlayStation 5, the fifth model of Sony’s PlayStation video game consoles, launched in November 2020 and has since sold more than 13.4 million units, with hundreds of thousands of customers on the waitlist for their own console. In a review in 2022, Toms Guide called the PS5 the “future of console gaming.” Along with 4K gaming, the PS5 includes a lightning-fast SSD and immersive 3D audio, as well as a clean and attractive interface that features serious improvements from his predecessor, the PlayStation 4. The PS5’s signature DualSense controller has also been described as the “most next-gen thing” about the console. The controller comes with haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and built-in speaker for a brilliant, immersive gaming experience. According to Toms Guide, the load times are also lightning-fast compared to the PS4, with dozens of seconds shaved off precious gaming time.

“The PS5 is a genuine leap forward for console gaming, offering gorgeous 4K performance, stunningly fast load times and a truly game-changing controller that makes playing games more immersive and tactile than ever. It plays nearly all PS4 games, and, in many cases, allows them to run and load better than ever before,” Toms Guide wrote.

If you’ve been on the hunt for the PS5 since it came out, look no further than HSN’s PS5 sales. Not only is the PS5 restocked at HSN, but the retailer also has dozens of PS5 game bundles on sale for massive discounts. Read on for the best PS5 sales. Don’t wait until they sell out to snag them.

If you love post-apocalyptic games, the PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle is the deal for you. The game—which is a sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn—is set in a post-apocalyptic United States and sees player explore an open-world concept as Aloy, a hunter, they complete quests and use ranged and melee attacks against rogue robots who have swarmed the western United States (California, Nevada and Utah—now known as the Forbidden West—to save the world. The game, which is structured with objectives and reward systems, and includes underwater exploration and freeform climbing—has been met with positive reviews and was the best-selling game digitally in the United Kingdom the first week of its release, as well as the third best-selling retail game in Japan the first week of its release.

Along with Horizon Forbidden West and the PlayStation 5, the bundle also includes a DualSense wireless controller, a dual charging dock, wired headphones and vouchers to Sonys Game Variety Suite and Family Game & Services Suite for more free gaming fun. The price original is $1,099.99 but with HSN’s current HSN2022 discount code (which can be entered at checkout and is available for new customers), gamers can receive $20 off for a final deal of $1,079.99.

If you’ve never played the Uncharted franchise, the PlayStation 5 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves bundle is the perfect introduction. The game—which is the 10th installment in the Uncharted franchise and was released in 2022—includes remastered versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. The Uncharted franchise follows a group of treasure hunters who travel across the world to uncover various historical mysteries based on real-world historical figures or events and folklore. In Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, fans play as Nathan Drake, a former treasure hunter who is convinced to come out of retirement by his presumed-dead brother, Samuel. The game follows Nathan, Samuel and Nathan’s longtime partner, Victor Sullivan, as they search for clues for the location of historical figure Henry Avery’s long-lost treasure, as they solve puzzles, use firearms, melee combat, and practice stealth. the game, which is played from a third-person perspective and has platformer elements, also has an online multiplayer mode where up to 10 players and work together or against each other in cooperative or competitive modes. After its released in 2016, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End was met with critical acclaim for its gameplay, narrative, visuals, multiplayer mode and emotional depth. It was named the Game of the Year by several gaming publications and has sold more than 15 million copies, making it the highest-selling Uncharted installments of all time and one of the PlayStation’s best-selling games. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is an expansion of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and sees fans play as Chloe Frazer, a treasure hunter who is in search of the Tusk of Ganesh located in the Western Ghats mountain ranges of India. With the help of ex-mercenary Nadine Ross, the game follows players as they play as Chloe to look for the Tusk of Ganesh while stopping a ruthless warlord from igniting a civil war. The Uncharted franchise is also the inspiration for the 2022 movie, Uncharted, starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake. The film—which is based on multiple Uncharted games—is the fourth-highest-grossing movie of 2022, with more than $395 million grossed worldwide.

Along with Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves (which comes with Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy) and a PlayStation 5, the bundle also includes a DualSense wireless controller, a dual charging dock, wired headphones and vouchers to Sonys Game Variety Suite and Family Game & Services Suite for more free gaming fun. The original price is $1,059.99 but with HSN’s current HSN2022 discount code (which can be entered at checkout and is available for new customers), gamers can receive $20 off for a final deal of $1,039.99.

If you’re a Marvel superfan, the PlayStation 5 Spider-Man: Miles Morales bundle is a must-have for your video game collection. The game is based on Marvel Comics’ first Black Spider-Man, Miles Morales, and is based on both Miles’ comics, as well as the 2018 animated movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which won the Oscar Best Animated Feature at the 91st Academy Awards and is credited for popularizing Miles with the general public. The game is a spin-off and continuation of 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man (which is one of the PlayStation 4’s best-selling games of all time) and follows Miles he fights crime as the second Spider-Man to save his neighborhood of Harlem, New York City, from a war between the Roxxon Energy Corporation and the Tinker’s high-tech criminal army, the Underground. The game, which is in third-person perspective, sees players move freely around New York City as Miles chains combat attacks and uses his environment and webs to defeat enemies, completes missions, unlocks new gadgets and suits and progress through his main story. The game also includes side missions that unlock additional content and collectible items for extra hours of fun.

Along with Spider-Man: Miles Morales and the PlayStation 5, the bundle also includes a DualSense wireless controller, a dual charging dock, wired headphones and vouchers to Sonys Game Variety Suite and Family Game & Services Suite for more free gaming fun. The original price is $1,149.99 but with HSN’s current HSN2022 discount code (which can be entered at checkout and is available for new customers), gamers can receive $20 off for a final deal of $1,129.99.

As one of the most successful video game franchises history, the PlayStation 5 Call of Duty: Vanguard bundle is the best way to kick off your PS5 collection. The game is the 18th installment in the Call of Duty franchise, a first-person shooter video game series that’s set in various historic wars including World War II and the Cold War, as well as fictional battles in futuristic worlds and outer space. Call of Duty: Vanguard follows the birth of a special forces as they face an emerging threat at the end of World War II. The game was released in November 2021 and was met with positive reviews from critics for its campaign and multiplayer modes.

Along with Call of Duty Vanguard and the PlayStation 5, the bundle also includes a wireless controller, a dual charging dock, a silicone sleeve and vouchers to Microsoft’s Game Essentials and Family Game & Services Gold for more free gaming fun. The price original is $1079.99 but with HSN’s current HSN2022 discount code (which can be entered at checkout and is available to new customers), gamers can receive an additional $20 off for a final deal of $1059.99.

Get a PlayStation 5, a controller a headset and so much more for less than $1,000 with HSN’s PlayStation 5 Accessories Bundle. The bundle includes a PlayStation 5 console, a Sony DualSense Controller, a wired headset, a dual dock charging stand for up to two controllers, as well as two software vouchers for various games services. The price is $999.99, but with HSN’s current HSN2022 discount code (which can be entered at checkout and is available for new customers), gamers can receive $20 off for a final deal of $979.99.

If you’ve played every Madden game since 1998, HSN’ PlayStation 5 Madden 22 bundle is one of the best deals out there for football fans. The bundle includes a copy of Madden NFL 22, PlayStation 5 console, a Sony DualSense Controller, a silicone controller sleeve, a wired headset, a dual dock charging stand for up to two controllers, as well as two software vouchers for various games services. Madden NFL 22, which was released in August 2021, features co-cover athletes Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. The game is also the last Madden game released before the death of the franchise’s creator, John Madden, in December 2021, making it a special edition for any Madden fan. The price for the bundle is $1099.99, but with HSN’s current HSN2022 discount code (which can be entered at checkout and is available for new customers), gamers can receive $20 off for a final deal of $1079.99.

If basketball is your sport, HSN’s PlayStation 5 NBA 2K22 bundle is a must-have (and it’s selling out fast.) The bundle includes a copy of NBA 2K22, a PlayStation 5 console, a Sony DualSense Controller, a silicone controller sleeve, a wired headset, a dual dock charging stand for up to two controllers, as well as two software vouchers for various games services. NBA 2K22, which was released in October 2021, features six different cover athletes: Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar of the Los Angeles Lakers; Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks; Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets; Candace Parker of the Chicago Sky (who is the first WNBA player to be the cover athlete of an NBA 2K game) and Rui Hachimura of the Washington Wizards. The price for the bundle is $1079.99, but with HSN’s current HSN2022 discount code (which can be entered at checkout and is available for new customers), gamers can receive $20 off for a final deal of $1059.99.

For those who love the Battlefield series, HSN’s PlayStation 5 Battlefield 2042 bundle is a way to score the game (and the PS5) for way cheap. The bundle includes includes a copy of Battlefield 2042 a PlayStation 5 console, a Sony DualSense Controller, a wired headset, a dual dock charging stand for up to two controllers, as well as two software vouchers for various games services. Battlefield 2042—which was released in November 2021—is a first-person shooter video game and the 17th installment in the wildly popular Battlefield series. The original price for the bundle is $1,119.99, but with HSN’s current HSN2022 discount code (which can be entered at checkout and is available for new customers), gamers can receive $20 off for a final deal of $1099.99.

