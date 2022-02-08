The PS5 Is in Stock at the Most Unexpected Place & It’s $100+ Off—Get It Before It Sells Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

These days, PS5 restocks are rarer than rare. Since it was released more than a year ago, it seems like the PlayStation 5 has been sold out everywhere, from Amazon to Target to Best Buy. Everywhere, that is, except for one unassuming location: HSN.

The PlayStation 5, the fifth model of Sony’s PlayStation video game consoles, launched in November 2020 and has since sold more than 13.4 million units, with hundreds of thousands of customers on the waitlist for their own console. In a review in 2022, Toms Guide called the PS5 the “future of console gaming.” Along with 4K gaming, the PS5 includes a lightning-fast SSD and immersive 3D audio, as well as a clean and attractive interface that features serious improvements from his predecessor, the PlayStation 4. The PS5’s signature DualSense controller has also been described as the “most next-gen thing” about the console. The controller comes with haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and built-in speaker for a brilliant, immersive gaming experience. According to Toms Guide, the load times are also lightning-fast compared to the PS4, with dozens of seconds shaved off precious gaming time.

“The PS5 is a genuine leap forward for console gaming, offering gorgeous 4K performance, stunningly fast load times and a truly game-changing controller that makes playing games more immersive and tactile than ever. It plays nearly all PS4 games, and, in many cases, allows them to run and load better than ever before,” Toms Guide wrote.

If you’re a life-long video game fan, you already know that the PS5 is worth the hype. But where to find it (and for cheap) is the real issue. Read on for what to shop from HSN’s PS5 restock and how to score an even better deal than the one listed on the site.

Get a PlayStation 5, a controller a headset and so much more for less than $1,000 with HSN’s PlayStation 5 Accessories Bundle. The bundle—which costs $999.99 from its original price of $1054.99—includes a PlayStation 5 console, a Sony DualSense Controller, a wired headset, a dual dock charging stand for up to two controllers, as well as two software vouchers for various games services. The price is $999.99, but with HSN’s current HELLO10 discount code (which can be entered at checkout and is available for new customers), gamers can receive $10 off for a final deal of $989.99.

If you’ve played every Madden game since 1998, HSN’ PlayStation 5 Madden 22 bundle is one of the best deals out there for football fans. The bundle—which costs $1099.99 from its original price of $1,199.99—includes a copy of Madden NFL 22, PlayStation 5 console, a Sony DualSense Controller, a silicone controller sleeve, a wired headset, a dual dock charging stand for up to two controllers, as well as two software vouchers for various games services. Madden NFL 22, which was released in August 2021, features co-cover athletes Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. The game is also the last Madden game released before the death of the franchise’s creator, John Madden, in December 2021, making it a special edition for any Madden fan. The price for the bundle is $1099.99, but with HSN’s current HELLO10 discount code (which can be entered at checkout and is available for new customers), gamers can receive $10 off for a final deal of $1089.99.

If basketball is your sport, HSN’s PlayStation 5 NBA 2K22 bundle is a must-have (and it’s selling out fast.) The bundle—which costs $1,079.99 from its original price of $1,139.99—includes a copy of NBA 2K22, a PlayStation 5 console, a Sony DualSense Controller, a silicone controller sleeve, a wired headset, a dual dock charging stand for up to two controllers, as well as two software vouchers for various games services. NBA 2K22, which was released in October 2021, features six different cover athletes: Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar of the Los Angeles Lakers; Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks; Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets; Candace Parker of the Chicago Sky (who is the first WNBA player to be the cover athlete of an NBA 2K game) and Rui Hachimura of the Washington Wizards. The price for the bundle is $1079.99, but with HSN’s current HELLO10 discount code (which can be entered at checkout and is available for new customers), gamers can receive $10 off for a final deal of $1069.99.

For those who love the Battlefield series, HSN’s PlayStation 5 Battlefield 2042 bundle is a way to score the game (and the PS5) for way cheap. The bundle—which costs $1,119.99 from its original price of $1,139.99—includes includes a copy of Battlefield 2042 a PlayStation 5 console, a Sony DualSense Controller, a wired headset, a dual dock charging stand for up to two controllers, as well as two software vouchers for various games services. Battlefield 2042—which was released in November 2021—is a first-person shooter video game and the 17th installment in the wildly popular Battlefield series. The price for the bundle is $1,119.99, but with HSN’s current HELLO10 discount code (which can be entered at checkout and is available for new customers), gamers can receive $10 off for a final deal of $1119.99.

