The PS5 Is Back in Stock at the Most Surprising Place—Get an Extra $15 Off Before It Sells Out Again

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been on the hunt for a PS5 restock for the past year, the wait is finally over. The PlayStation 5 has restocked at one of the most unexpected retailers, and it’s on sale for a massive discount.

The PlayStation 5, the fifth model of Sony’s PlayStation video game consoles, launched in November 2020 and has since sold more than 13.4 million units, with hundreds of thousands of customers on the waitlist for their own console. In a review in 2022, Toms Guide called the PS5 the “future of console gaming.” What makes the PS5 is so popular (and hard to find) is its 825GB NVMe solid-state drive that results fluid gaming, record-fast load times (light years faster than previous generations of the PlayStation) and smooth, vibrant and realistic screen quality comparable to the best and newest HDTVs and monitors. The PS5’s DualSense wireless controller also features haptic feedback and responsive triggers so players can feel like they’re in the environment of their game in the palm of their hands. The PS5 also features Tempest 3D AudioTech for immersive surround sound whether gamers are using a headset or just their television speakers.

“The PS5 is a genuine leap forward for console gaming, offering gorgeous 4K performance, stunningly fast load times and a truly game-changing controller that makes playing games more immersive and tactile than ever. It plays nearly all PS4 games, and, in many cases, allows them to run and load better than ever before,” Toms Guide wrote in a 2022 review.

Long story short: The PS5 is worth the hype. Now that we’ve agreed that the PS5 is one of the best video game consoles of all time, it’s time to look for a PS5 restock to get the console that still seems to be sold out everywhere more than a year after its release. Read on for where the PS5 restock is and the best deals to shop for the PS5 to save money and make the most of your experience with the historic video game console.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

For those who want the best of the best, the PlayStation 5 Grand Theft Auto V bundle is the most popular deal on QVC. The bundle comes with a brand-new copy of Grand Theft Auto V, the seventh game in the Grand Theft Auto series and the 15th installment in the franchise overall. The single-player game follows three main characters—retired bank robber Michael De Santa, street gangster Franklin Clinton, and drug dealer Trevor Philips—as they commit heists under the pressure of powerful criminals and a corrupt government in Los Santos, San Andreas—a fictional city based on Los Angeles, California. The game—which can be played from either third-person or first-person perspective—sees players navigate San Andreas by foot or vehicle as they roam an open-world design and commit a series of heists and missions while trying to avoid law enforcement. The game also includes an online multiplayer mode that lets up to 30 players work together or against each other in various cooperative and competitive modes. Released in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V is one of the best-selling video games in history, earning $800 million in its first day and $1 billion in its first three days. The game also received critical acclaim and was named the Game of the Year by several publications. As of 2022, it’s the second best-selling video game of all time with more than 165 million copies sold worldwide.

Along with Grand Theft Auto V and a PlayStation 5, the bundle also includes a DualSense wireless controller, a dual charging dock, wired headphones and vouchers to Sonys Game Variety Suite and Family Game & Services Suite for more free gaming fun. The price original is $1,037.50 but with QVC’s current OFFER discount code (which can be entered at checkout and is available to new customers), gamers can receive an additional $15 off for a final deal of $1,022.50.

If you’ve never played the Uncharted franchise, the PlayStation 5 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves bundle is the perfect introduction. The game—which is the 10th installment in the Uncharted franchise and was released in 2022—includes remastered versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. The Uncharted franchise follows a group of treasure hunters who travel across the world to uncover various historical mysteries based on real-world historical figures or events and folklore. In Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, fans play as Nathan Drake, a former treasure hunter who is convinced to come out of retirement by his presumed-dead brother, Samuel. The game follows Nathan, Samuel and Nathan’s longtime partner, Victor Sullivan, as they search for clues for the location of historical figure Henry Avery’s long-lost treasure, as they solve puzzles, use firearms, melee combat, and practice stealth. the game, which is played from a third-person perspective and has platformer elements, also has an online multiplayer mode where up to 10 players and work together or against each other in cooperative or competitive modes. After its released in 2016, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End was met with critical acclaim for its gameplay, narrative, visuals, multiplayer mode and emotional depth. It was named the Game of the Year by several gaming publications and has sold more than 15 million copies, making it the highest-selling Uncharted installments of all time and one of the PlayStation’s best-selling games. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is an expansion of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and sees fans play as Chloe Frazer, a treasure hunter who is in search of the Tusk of Ganesh located in the Western Ghats mountain ranges of India. With the help of ex-mercenary Nadine Ross, the game follows players as they play as Chloe to look for the Tusk of Ganesh while stopping a ruthless warlord from igniting a civil war. The Uncharted franchise is also the inspiration for the 2022 movie, Uncharted, starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake. The film—which is based on multiple Uncharted games—is the fourth-highest-grossing movie of 2022, with more than $395 million grossed worldwide.

Along with Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves (which comes with Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy) and a PlayStation 5, the bundle also includes a DualSense wireless controller, a dual charging dock, wired headphones and vouchers to Sonys Game Variety Suite and Family Game & Services Suite for more free gaming fun. The original price is $1,109.96 but with QVC’s current OFFER discount code (which can be entered at checkout and is available to new customers), gamers can receive an additional $15 off for a final deal of $1,094.96.

If you love post-apocalyptic games, the PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle is the deal for you. The game—which is a sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn—is set in a post-apocalyptic United States and sees player explore an open-world concept as Aloy, a hunter, they complete quests and use ranged and melee attacks against rogue robots who have swarmed the western United States (California, Nevada and Utah—now known as the Forbidden West—to save the world. The game, which is structured with objectives and reward systems, and includes underwater exploration and freeform climbing—has been met with positive reviews and was the best-selling game digitally in the United Kingdom the first week of its release, as well as the third best-selling retail game in Japan the first week of its release.

Along with Horizon Forbidden West and the PlayStation 5, the bundle also includes a DualSense wireless controller, a dual charging dock, wired headphones and vouchers to Sonys Game Variety Suite and Family Game & Services Suite for more free gaming fun. The price original is $1,134.96 but with QVC’s current OFFER discount code (which can be entered at checkout and is available to new customers), gamers can receive an additional $15 off for a final deal of $1,019.96.

If you’re a Marvel superfan, the PlayStation 5 Spider-Man: Miles Morales bundle is a must-have for your video game collection. The game is based on Marvel Comics’ first Black Spider-Man, Miles Morales, and is based on both Miles’ comics, as well as the 2018 animated movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which won the Oscar Best Animated Feature at the 91st Academy Awards and is credited for popularizing Miles with the general public. The game is a spin-off and continuation of 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man (which is one of the PlayStation 4’s best-selling games of all time) and follows Miles he fights crime as the second Spider-Man to save his neighborhood of Harlem, New York City, from a war between the Roxxon Energy Corporation and the Tinker’s high-tech criminal army, the Underground. The game, which is in third-person perspective, sees players move freely around New York City as Miles chains combat attacks and uses his environment and webs to defeat enemies, completes missions, unlocks new gadgets and suits and progress through his main story. The game also includes side missions that unlock additional content and collectible items for extra hours of fun.

Along with Spider-Man: Miles Morales and the PlayStation 5, the bundle also includes a DualSense wireless controller, a dual charging dock, wired headphones and vouchers to Sonys Game Variety Suite and Family Game & Services Suite for more free gaming fun. The original price is $1,148.96 but with QVC’s current OFFER discount code (which can be entered at checkout and is available to new customers), gamers can receive an additional $15 off for a final deal of $1,113.96.

The most popular sports game on QVC is the PlayStation 5 MLB: The Show 22 Bundle, and we can see why. The game—which is the seventeenth installment in the MLB: The Show Franchise—features Los Angeles Angels’ two-way player, Shohei Ohtani, on its cover, as well as special managa style art of Ohtani on its MVP and digital deluxe editions. MLB: The Show is the Major League Baseball’s official video game and simulates an MLB game, as players control an entire team from a selection of 30 MLB teams or a certain player to come out as champions. The game offers various modes that allow players to take control of a team for a single game, season or franchise, which includes multiple seasons. Since the first MLB: The Show series in 2006, the franchise has launched more than a dozen games and made a name for itself as the best-selling baseball video game of all time.

Along with MLB: The Show and the PlayStation 5, the bundle also includes a DualSense wireless controller, a dual charging dock, wired headphones and vouchers to Sonys Game Variety Suite and Family Game & Services Suite for more free gaming fun. The original price is $1,245.96 but with its limited-time sale and QVC’s current OFFER discount code (which can be entered at checkout and is available to new customers), gamers can receive an additional $15 off for a final deal of $1,113.96.

If you’ve never played a Madden game before, the PlayStation 5 Madden NFL 22 bundle is considered one of the most popular. The game—which is the newest game in the Madden NFL franchise—features Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady as its cover. The cover—which comes after Mahomes and Brady played against each other in 2021’s Super Bowl LV, which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won—is the first joint cover since Madden NFL 10. Madden NFL 22 is also the last game released before the death of John Madden, the NFL legend and former Oakland Raiders head coach, whom the franchise is named after. Madden died in 2021 at the age of 85. Since its first game in 1988, the Madden NFL franchise, which is the official National Football League’s video games, has sold more than 130 million copies and has generated more than $4 billion in sales. The game simulates an NFL match and includes detailed playbooks, player statistics, and voice commentary in the style of a real NFL TV broadcast.

Along with Madden NFL 22 and the PlayStation 5, the bundle also includes a DualSense wireless controller, a dual charging dock, wired headphones and vouchers to Sonys Game Variety Suite and Family Game & Services Suite for more free gaming fun. The original price is $1,189.96 but with its limited-time sale and QVC’s current OFFER discount code (which can be entered at checkout and is available to new customers), gamers can receive an additional $15 off for a final deal of $1,154.96.

For the cheapest PS5 bundle, check out QVC’s PlayStation 5 PSN card bundle. The bundle includes a three-month PlayStation Plus membership, which allows users to access free, handpicked PlayStation games each month to download and play by themselves or with friends in online multiplayer modes. The membership also includes exclusive discounts and offers to the PlayStation Store, as well as 100GB of cloud storage for more gaming fun. Along with PSN card and the PlayStation 5, the bundle also includes a DualSense wireless controller, a dual charging dock, wired headphones and vouchers to Sonys Game Variety Suite and Family Game & Services Suite for more free gaming fun. The original price is $992.96 but with its limited-time sale and QVC’s current OFFER discount code (which can be entered at checkout and is available to new customers), gamers can receive an additional $15 off for a final deal of $977.96.

Live out your FIFA World Cup dreams with PlayStation 5’s FIFA 22 bundle. FIFA 22—which is the 29th installment in the FIFA series—features Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé as its cover for the second consecutive year. Mbappé hasp layed for Paris Saint-Germain, a Ligue 1 club and France’s national team, since 2017. The game features a “Career Mode,” in which a single player can play as a manager or player through a 15-year career. The game also introduces a “create-a-club” option, where users can play as a manager and design a new football club with customized kits, a crest and a home stadium. The mode also has a level features, where users can collect experience points and unlock player skills and “perks” to improve stats and advance their players. The game also has an “Ultimate Team” mode, where users can create a team and play online or offline to earn various bonuses like “FUT Heroes”—cards that represent different players with special ratings and attributes like Mario Gómez, Tim Cahill, Diego Milito, Jorge Campos, Fernando Morientes, Sami Al-Jaber and Robbie Keane—to add to their team.

Along with FIFA 22 and the PlayStation 5, the bundle also includes a DualSense wireless controller, a dual charging dock, wired headphones and vouchers to Sonys Game Variety Suite and Family Game & Services Suite for more free gaming fun. The original price is $1,189.96 but with its limited-time sale and QVC’s current OFFER discount code (which can be entered at checkout and is available to new customers), gamers can receive an additional $15 off for a final deal of $1,154.96.

Play as some of the best ballers with PlayStation 5’s NBA 2K22 bundle. NBA 2K22 features six different basketball players on its cover: the Dallas Maverick’s Luka Dončić and Dirk Nowitzki; the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar; the Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant; the Washington Wizards’ Washington Wizards; and the Chicago Sky’s Candace Parker, who is first WNBA player to be featured as a cover athlete on an NBA 2K game. The game—which is the National Basketball Association’s official video game—simulates NBA matches, as players control an entire team or certain player to come out as the winner. The franchise also includes objectives that relate to the rules of basketball, and a presentation that resembles real NBA games. Each game also includes a mi of teams and players from the current NBA season, as well as historic athletes from the past. EuroLeague basketball teams, WNBA teams and fictional players have also been included.

Along with NBA 2K22 and the PlayStation 5, the bundle also includes a DualSense wireless controller, a dual charging dock, wired headphones and vouchers to Sonys Game Variety Suite and Family Game & Services Suite for more free gaming fun. The original price is $1,122.96 but with its limited-time sale and QVC’s current OFFER discount code (which can be entered at checkout and is available to new customers), gamers can receive an additional $15 off for a final deal of $1,107.96.

If hockey is your favorite sport, the PlayStation 5 NHL 22 bundle is the deal for you. NHL 22 features Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews on its cover for the second time after Matthews was the North American cover athlete for NHL 20. The game—which is the 31st installment in the NHL video game series and in the National Hockey League’s official video game—simulates ice hockey games as players control an entire team or a certain player in the league. The game—which is one of the best graphics-wise in the NHL franchise—introduced several new gameplay mechanics, including new reverse hitting, new pass and shot blocks, new pickups, revamped puck protection and additional goalie saves and pokes. The team also includes the Seattle Kraken, which joined the NHL in the 2021 to 2022 season. A new feature includes the ability to share your roster and download community-made roster files.

Along with NHL 22 and the PlayStation 5, the bundle also includes a DualSense wireless controller, a dual charging dock, wired headphones and vouchers to Sonys Game Variety Suite and Family Game & Services Suite for more free gaming fun. The original price is $1,194.96 but with its limited-time sale and QVC’s current OFFER discount code (which can be entered at checkout and is available to new customers), gamers can receive an additional $15 off for a final deal of $1,139.96.

Shop more PlayStation 5 deals at QVC.com. Use code “OFFER” at checkout for an additional $15 off.