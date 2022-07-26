We Found The Cheapest Way to Buy a PS5 & It’s Not From Where You’d Expect

Scroll To See More Images

Some times the best deals are where you least expect them, and that’s definitely the case if you’re a Playstation 5 fan scouring for the best deals on bundles online. It’s possible to get a PS5 for cheap and if you’re unfamiliar with the latest Playstation model, PS5 launched in November 2020 and quickly became one of the brand’s most popular consoles. As of 2022, it has sold over 13.4 million consoles— it even boasts a waitlist of hundreds of thousands of customers.

In a 2022 Tom’s Guide review, the site wrote, ““The PS5 is a genuine leap forward for console gaming, offering gorgeous 4K performance, stunningly fast load times and a truly game-changing controller that makes playing games more immersive and tactile than ever. It plays nearly all PS4 games, and, in many cases, allows them to run and load better than ever before.” It’s one of the fastest consoles available with HD quality animations and makes you feel like you’re truly “in the game” more than ever before.

It’s clear to see why PS5s are so coveted, but if you haven’t gotten your hands on one just yet, we’ve found one of the best deals online for PS5 bundles. Check out these three bundle deals that you can shop now on QVC and safe big bucks in the process. The best part? You can make easy pay payments to pay it off over time.

PS5 Console with Horizon West Game Token, 2 Games, Voucher

This deal is so good, it’s even on sale for over $100 off of the regular price. This bundle gives you a PS5 console, plus all the accessories you need to get started like a wireless controller, two games including Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and The Nioh Collection, plus more. This deal even offers a reduced price on shipping and handling.

PS5 Console with Avengers, Gaming Headset & Vouchers

You can take this console bundle home for just three easy pays of $320, making it easier than ever to get your hands on one.

PS5 Console w/ Headset, Dual Charger & Vouchers

Did you know if you’ve never shopped at QVC before, you can score $15 off of your first purchase? All you have to do is enter code OFFER at checkout. This is a great starter bundle if you want to choose your own games, so you’re just shopping for the basics.

PS5 Console w/ Uncharted: Nathan Drake, Accessories & Voucher

If you’re a fan of Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, this bundle is for you. Plus, you can take it home for three easy pays of just $316.66.