These PlayStation 5 Black Friday Deals Include Under-$20 Games & a ‘God of War: Ragnarök’ Bundle

There’s never been a better time to buy a PlayStation 5—Sony’s groundbreaking Next-Gen console that boasts serious processing power. We’ve scoured the internet to bring you the best PlayStation 5 Black Friday deals, which is great considering how hard this console was to get a hold of when it came out in November 2020. Due to the COVID pandemic and a shortage of semiconductor chips, production of the PS5 was severely hamstrung. Since then, it’s sold more than 25 million units and Sony, the makers of PlayStation, have guaranteed a “ramp-up” in production to meet consumer demand heading into the holiday season.

What’s more, PlayStation has seen some significant exclusive releases in 2022—with the follow-up to 2018’s Game of the Year, God of War in God of War: Ragnarök, which has received glowing reviews. ING gave it 10/10, saying it was “an almighty achievement and creates a new high that makes many of its peers look positively mortal by comparison.” There’s also Horizon: Forbidden West, another critically acclaimed sequel, to Horizon Zero Dawn, which was given an 8 rating by GameStop. Without further ado, here are the best deals on PlayStation 5.

Best PlayStation 5 Black Friday Deals

Read on for the best PlayStation 5 Black Friday 2022 deals for bundles, games and accessories.

Best PlayStation 5 Black Friday Bundle Deals

This is a great starter bundle if you want to choose your own games, so you’re just shopping for the basics. The discount of $60 is anything but basic, though. You get the console, one DualSense controller, a gaming headset, a power cord, an HDMI cable, USB-C to USB-A cable, a console stand, a dual charging dock, a silicone sleeve, and two vouchers.

If you were looking for the perfect reason to continue the adventures of Kratos and his son Atreus (or should we say, Loki), the God of War: Ragnarök bundle will be perfect for you. And so will the saving of $100. God of War: Ragnarök is the follow-up to 2018’s Game of the Year and the sequel will surely be a hot contender for 2022’s Game of the Year Award, though it’ll have some tough competition in Elden Ring. Set three years after the events of the previous game, Atreus is older and still looking for answers, while Kratos will stop at nothing to keep his son safe. Along with God of War: Ragnarök and the PlayStation 5, the bundle also includes a DualSense wireless controller, a dual charging dock, wired headphones and vouchers to Sony’s Game Variety Suite and Family Game & Services Suite.

If you love post-apocalyptic games, the PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West bundle is the deal for you. And you’re saving $100! The game—which is a sequel to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn—is set in the post-apocalyptic United States and sees players explore an open-world concept as Aloy, a hunter, they complete quests and use ranged and melee attacks against rogue robots who have swarmed the western United States (California, Nevada and Utah—now known as the Forbidden West—to save the world. The game, which is structured with objectives and reward systems, and includes underwater exploration and freeform climbing—has been met with positive reviews and was the best-selling game digitally in the United Kingdom the first week of its release, as well as the third best-selling retail game in Japan the first week of its release. Along with Horizon Forbidden West and the PlayStation 5, the bundle also includes a DualSense wireless controller, a dual charging dock, wired headphones and vouchers to Sonys Game Variety Suite and Family Game & Services Suite for more free gaming fun.

Love a bit of online play with your friends? You should check out this PlayStation 5 Destiny 2 & The Division 2 bundle. These online, first-person shooters are wildly popular with a devoted fanbase. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is set in New York in the aftermath of a viral outbreak (sounds appropriate). You’re tasked with helping rebuild the city’s operations. In Destiny 2, you’ll find yourself in a mythic science fiction world as a Guardian, the protector of humanity from different alien races. Here, you get a PlayStation 5 with DualSense wireless controller, power cord, HDMI cable, micro USB cable, and stand; Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Destiny 2, wired headset, dual charging dock, carry bag, and two vouchers.

Any Call of Duty fan knows just how all-consuming the games can be. This one takes you into the world of global combat and AI. Originally $1,039.99 you can get this bundle deal on sale for under $900. It comes with the PlayStation 5 disk drive console with DualSense wireless controller, power cord, HDMI cable, USB-C-to-USB-A cable, and stand; Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, universal headset, silicone case, and two vouchers. The DualSense controller has features like a share button; create button; haptic feedback2, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone and a lithium-ion battery.

Best PlayStation 5 Black Friday Controllers and Accessories Deals

Whether you’re looking for an extra controller or something to enhance your gaming experience. We got you covered.

The PlayStation 5 comes with one controller standard, but if you’re looking to have some multiplayer fun, you can now get another PlayStation 5 DuelSense Wireless Controller

for $49, down from $69.99, which is a saving of $20 and almost 30 percent! You don’t even have to stay with white if it’s not your style. Amazon has seven color options

to choose from, including Cosmic Red, Galactic Purple, Midnight Black, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Grey Camouflage.

TechRadar said this of this innovative piece of hardware: “It’s a huge step forward for haptics in Sony’s hardware, and we found that the haptic feedback itself is a vastly superior replacement for the traditional rumble of old. When a character runs across a certain surface, like metal, it manages to somehow replicate that feeling in the palms of your hands—it’s a truly wonderful sensation.”

An upgrade from the basics, this Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense bundle gives you everything you need for the ideal set-up. It boasts a click-in charging station so you’ll never be interrupted by low battery notifications ever again, as well as a Sony Pulse Headset with is fine-tuned for 3D Audio and a Sony HD Camera so you can stream your gaming sessions. What’s more, it’ll set you back $202.96 instead of the regular $259.96, so you’re saving $57.

If you feel the need for speed and you love racing games, you’ll want the full immersion experience with the Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals, suitable for the PS5, PS4, PC and Mac. Score this for $100 cheaper than usual—$199.99 down from $299.99.

Best PlayStation 5 Black Friday Game Deals

“The PS5 caters to people ready to jump into the new generation of video games, alongside PS4 owners who don’t want to leave their collection of games behind. It’s a console that seamlessly bridges the gap between the last generation and the new, so you probably won’t need to boot up your PS4 ever again,” wrote TechRadar in their review of the console. These are our favorite games with Black Friday 2022 discounts.

The Last of Us is Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic masterpiece. Follow Ellie and Joel as they navigate a treacherous Boston in search of the mysterious and elusive rebel group the Fireflys. If you were looking to get into The Last of Us universe ahead of the HBO series next year, this is your best opportunity as at $49.99, you’re saving a whole $20 on this narrative-rich gaming experience.

Set during the invasion of Japan by the Mongol Empire in 1274 that began on the Island of Tsushima, you play as the samurai Jin Sakai in this absolutely captivating, open-world action-adventure game that won the hearts of critics the world over. The Ghosts of Tsushima Director’s Cut includes a whole new island, Iki, to explore as well as the original game landscape. You’re getting all of this for just $29.99, down from $69.99, which is a massive saving of $40. Considering this game clocks in at around 45 hours (if you’re a completionist), that’s a huge amount of value.

Picture this: You find yourself in a post-human, post-apocalyptic future inhabited by robots. You have to find your way back to your family. Except you’re a cat. That’s the premise of Stray, the indie darling just nominated for Game of the Year. It’s now $29.99, which is a $10 discount from the original price of $39.99. You won’t want to miss this one.

Hideo Kojima’s groundbreaking, albeit divisive Death Stranding, features an array of famous faces including The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus, Margaret Qualley and Guillermo Del Toro. It’s the United States following a cataclysmic event. You play as a glorified courier, Sam (Reedus) tasked with delivering supplies to isolated colonies and reconnecting them. Some call it a masterpiece, others call it slow, but either way you look at it, at $19.99, you’re saving a massive $30. Go see what all the fuss is about.

There’s nothing much more fun than following the adventures of Nathan Drake, the history-obsessed treasure hunter in the UNCHARTED series. This Legacy of Thieves Collection

includes two critically-acclaimed games: UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End and UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy, meaning for just $19.99 you’re getting two games for the price of one—and at a $30 discount.

A real Game of the Year contender, the epic Elden Ring from FromSoftware is the perfect intro to the Souls-like genre for newbies. Its open-world environment is absolutely gorgeous, encouraging exploration like never before. Tackle formidable foes with the strategic combat FromSoft is best known for, in a fantasy world that only George R. R. Martin (Game of Thrones) could create. Best of all, this quick classic is cheaper than usual, at $35 down from $59.99.

If you love the survival-horror genre, there’s never been a better time to get into the Resident Evil series with Resident Evil Village, the latest installment in the franchise. It’s the eighth game overall in this critically acclaimed series, picking up straight after the events of the seventh. But you don’t have to have played all the others as Village can be enjoyed on its own.

