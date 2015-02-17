Meet Prynt, a Device That Prints Your iPhone Photos on the Spot

There’s a new invention gaining momentum with fashion bloggers and the tech community that you need to add to your list of why-didn’t-I-think-of-that business ideas: A device that turns your smartphone into a polaroid camera. Prynt cases are $99 and work by plugging into your phone, prompting users to select an existing photo or take a new one (like Instagram), and then instantly printing it for you—Polaroid style.
You can pre-order a Prynt case online for yourself right now, and each is optimized to work with iPhone 5 and 6, and Galaxy S4 and S5 phones. Refills are available for $5 per 10 photos, which does seem a like it could get a little bit expensive.
This clever little invention doesn’t use ink and runs on an internal battery, so it won’t pull power from your phone (important.) Even better: Prynt cases come in cute pastel colors and is offered in plain white.
The startup is currently raising funding on Kickstarter (they’ve hit over $1,000,000) and has already received a tick of approval from fashion blogger Chiara Ferragni, who endorsed the product on Instagram, saying “Coolest cover ever: it instantly prints your favorite photos.”
If you’re still not sure exactly how this Prynt works, watch the vide below:
Now, why didn’t we think of that?