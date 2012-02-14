Prêt-à-Party: Alice + Olivia Take Fashion Week

After a long day running around in my oh-so-painful but oh-so-cute designer heels to fashion week shows, my last stop was alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet’s F/W 2012 presentation…or shall I say par-tay. The boldly-colored room was packed with celebs (Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas, Kelly Rutherford, Johnny Weir, Jenna Dewan, Krysten Ritter and Smash‘s Megan Hilty, just to name a few). The champagne was flowing, desserts were on full display (Magnum ice cream bars and rice crispie/fruit loops tiered cakes) and candelabras were ablaze — setting the tone for the perfect playfully sexy downtown warehouse party.

The models, clad in gorgeous knits, bright sequins and tulle for days, lined the walls, serving as the foundation for this whimsical, vibrant space. The tone of this girly soiree was carefully set and genuinely recflected the spirit of those little flirts, alice + oliva.

Just when I thought this couldn’t get any cuter, I spotted a reveler with the perfect, most apropos acessory: a white Pomeranian in a purse. (‘Nuff said.)

Coy and coquettish, alice+olivia F/W 2012 is for the girl that isn’t afraid of color, texture OR having a cocktail at noon with that handsome older gentleman you just happened to meet at the theater last weekend. (Psst…check out the slideshow above to see exactly what I’m talking about.)