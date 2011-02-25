Prostitute Covers V, Duran Duran Lust

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

V Magazine put former child prostitute Zahia Dehar on the cover of the magazine. I feel like this girl probably has serious issues, so I am not going to be mean about it. (Fashion Copious)

Vena Cava is collaborating with Uniqlo on a line. They’ve previously collaborated with Bloomingdales, a condom brand and Via Spiga. So good at working with others, that Vena Cava. (Fashion Etc.)

Carla Hall from Top Chef used to be a model, and this image is proof, in case you doubted. (Styleite)

Daily Mail said this about our Andrej who we love so much: “Its the ultimate in woman hating, to create a half-man, half-woman creature because the girls are simply not up to the job. Theyre too, lets face it boys, womanly, even when theyve been starved to within an inch of their lives. Those Brits get wicked. (Daily Mail)

Balenciaga dropped its PR firm last year because Versace was getting too much attention, reportedly. (Fashionologie)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @SHOWstudio Duran Duran taking iPhone pictures on the Versace front row!! That actually sounds really cool.

RT @Modelinia Arizona Muse just closed Versace in a stunning silver halter gown with belted waist. #mfw Of course she did.

RT @JohnStamos contrary to the rumors, i am not replacing charlie sheen on two and half men. however, martin sheen has asked me to be his son. Amazing.

RT @IamMademoiselle Sitting opposite Duran Duran, John Taylor still as hot as when I was 13. Grrrr. #fashiongirlsarestarvedforstraightmen

RT @proenzaschouler The PS1 Pouch in new colors http://twitpic.com/43c4q0 on ProenzaSchouler.com Bag porn.