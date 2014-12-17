Proof That Lindsay Lohan is Becoming a Kardashian Copycat

Despite only really having starred in a handful of movies before succumbing to booze, drugs, and a general wild-child lifestyle, people are quite fond of saying that Lindsay Lohan is in dire need of a “comeback.”

Admit it: Since 2003’s “Mean Girls,” the actress has become a bit of a punchline, but it seems she’s trying to inch her way back into the public’s consciousness by following in the footsteps of a very, very famous family: The Kardashian/Jenner clan. In fact, we’d even go so far as to say whomever is advising the 28-year-old is downright copying the latest moves made by Kim, Kendall, and the like.

Let’s examine:

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the actress was launching her own clothing line sold at PacSun—the teenage-heavy mall staple that houses a buzzy collection by—you guessed it—Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Lohan’s line is called “My Addiction”—a not-at-all-subtle play on her six trips to rehab and multiple DUIs—but she had to know comparisons to the famous reality sisters would be drawn.

Next, the video game. Perhaps the most blatant Kardashian rip-off is the fact that Lindsay recently debuted a mobile phone gaming app game called “The Price of Fame.” Kim’s is called “Hollywood.” Yes, really.

While clothing lines are common among celebs, mobile video games are certainly not. And—because we were curious—we tried Lohan’s game, and it’s safe to say its a poor-man’s version of Kim’s, but there’s no denying she’s trying to get in on the fact that Kardashian bagged $43.4 million in Q3 alone from the app. (Lohan’s admitted in the past she’s low on cash, and her credit card was recently declined at a London club.)

Lastly, it was revealed today that Lindsay was cast in Love Magazine’s yearly Advent calendar, which has become something of a rite of passage for It-girls like—you guessed it—Kendall Jenner, who appeared in this year’s version wearing skimpy underwear and a Santa hat.

It’s not shocking that Lohan is probably looking to Kim for a variety of reasons. Although Kim was never an actress, she did become an early-aughts tabloid sensation like Lindsay, but—despite not having any typical skills—has arguably assumed the position of the most famous woman in the world right now (for better or worse.)

And—say what you will about Kim—she easily could have fallen into the L.A. party scene too, but she doesn’t drink and doesn’t stumble out of clubs at 4 a.m., facts that probably havent gone unnoticed by an aging Lindsay.

What do you think? Is Lindsay a wannabe Kardashian? sound off below!