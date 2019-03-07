StyleCaster
Share

73 Chic Prom Dresses You’ll Actually Still Like as an Adult

What's hot
StyleCaster

73 Chic Prom Dresses You’ll Actually Still Like as an Adult

Lindsey Lanquist
by
73 Chic Prom Dresses You’ll Actually Still Like as an Adult
Photo: Candace Napier.

Scroll To See More Images

I’ve always been something of a “practical” shopper. Even in high school, when I was choosing between a selection of veritably chic prom dresses, I wanted to pick something that would endure—something I could look back on in five, maybe even 10 years, and still adore. I guess my high school self fancied future me special enough to get invited to galas, balls and other gown-worthy affairs. Much to her dismay, I’m not. To her delight, however, I do still love my high school prom dress.

My goal then—as is my goal now—was to splurge on investment pieces when the time called for it. Prom dresses are rarely cheap, and I wanted to use my money wisely. Shopping for chic prom dresses was an opportunity to drop cash on a statement-making gown, but it was also a chance to add another asset to my closet; show-stoppers are great, but show-stoppers you can rewear time and time again are even more enticing. Not to mention, I was determined to choose a prom dress that demonstrated how ~fashion-forward~ I was. I wouldn’t be the middle-aged woman looking back on her high school prom photos and laughing at her ridiculous, fad-based choice; I would be the middle-aged woman reminiscing on her high school prom photos with a proud AF look on her face, thinking to myself, “Yup, even then, I was straight killin’ it.”

With younger me in mind, I set out to find an array of chic prom dresses that are fit for high schoolers and adults, alike. I swear: Every single dress included in this roundup is something I, a 24-year-old Fashion Editor living in New York City, would wear if I scored an invite to a worthy event. And all of them are just as fit for high school prom. This isn’t to say you shouldn’t cast rationality aside and wear the prom dress of your dreams—even if it’s not a practical addition to your closet. You do you. But if doing you involves planning ahead and opting for a timelessly fashion-forward prom dress (admittedly, a pretty strange brand of nerdiness), scroll on.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

1. Halter Column Maxi Dress, $190 at ASOS

This column maxi is endlessly chic, and the color make it an absolute showstopper. Get creative with statement jewelry and accessories for a next-level look.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

2. Leather Wrap Dress, $420 at Topshop

Know this: You’ll never regret owning a hot AF leather mini.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

3. A Star Is Born Tinsel Mini Dress, $253 at ASOS

Because there’s nothing wrong with looking extra, and this is a mini you’ll rewear at college parties and clubs for years to come.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

4. Vila Pleated Metallic Knot Midi Dress, $32 at ASOS

This is literally sitting on my wishlist, waiting to be purchased—and it’s on sale.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

5. Bec & Bridge Margaux Low-Back Dress, $257 at ASOS

A no-fail silhouette in a no-fail color. You’ll thank yourself for this one later.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

6. Bariano Full Maxi Dress, $348 at ASOS

OK, I’m not sure when you’ll have the chance to wear this absolutely magnificent gown again. But if you ever get invited to a formal affair, you’ll jump at the chance to whip this out and stun everyone in sight.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

7. leRumi Maisie Mini Dress, $168 at Shopbop

Because closets are more fun when they have fringe dresses in them.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

8. Halter Top Dress, $39.90 at Zara

A very 1920s cute met a very 2019 color—then, the two fell in love and created this dress you’ll be happy to own for decades to come.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

9. Midi Knot-Front Kimono Dress, $72 at ASOS

Kimono dresses are just worth having on hand.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

10. Love Triangle Multi-Stripe Jumpsuit, $71 at ASOS

Uh yes, jumpsuits are on the menu for this one—especially jumpsuits that look this good.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

11. Paneled Maxi Dress, $174 at ASOS

A statement-making maxi that’ll take you to prom, to fancy beachside dinners, to date nights and maybe even to rehearsal dinners, too.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

12. re:named Maddy Slip Dress, $62 at Shopbop

Slip dresses are huge in 2019, and there’s no limit to who should or shouldn’t wear them.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

13. Kimono Pleated Maxi Skater Dress, $60 at ASOS

But this now, and wear it everywhere.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

14. Cami Ruffle Dress, $103 at ASOS

A party dress fit for a wedding—that’s a win.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

15. Halter Maxi Fishtail Dress, $151 at ASOS

Another option that’s literally sitting on my wishlist. (I’d buy it—if only I had somewhere to wear it.)

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

16. New Look Silver Glitter Wrap Jumpsuit, $37 at ASOS

Affordable, flattering and chic as hell—what’s not to love?

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

17. House of Holland Extreme Frill Dress, $624 at ASOS

Because if you’re bold enough to appreciate this statement-maker for what it is now, you’ll definitely be bold enough to appreciate it for years to come.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

18. Kimono-Sleeve Maxi Dress, $87 at ASOS

A maxi take on the kimono gown, because seriously, some version of it is worth owning.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

19. Dress with Sleeve Detail, $39.90 at Zara

Dress this LBD up or down as you see fit, and it’ll carry you everywhere.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

20. Premium Cape Maxi Dress, $103 at ASOS

OK, you might not get a chance to re-wear this one until you’re literally engaged, but wearing a floor-length cape to prom is definitely worth it.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

21. Fringe Mesh Strappy Bodycon Maxi Dress, $76 at ASOS

A longline fringe option, in case your prom is short dress-averse.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

22. Halter Column Maxi Dress, $190 at ASOS

Another classic column dress rendered in a more subtle shade. Plays seriously well with statement earrings.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

23. Black Halo Loxlee Sheath Dress, $375 at Shopbop

This stunning sheath doubles as a holiday party dress, triples as a winter wedding guest dress and quadruples as a go-to cocktail dress for any party on your radar.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

24. Plunge-Neck Plisse Halter Jumpsuit, $56 at ASOS

This one skews a little trendier than the rest, but you’ll get so much wear out of it in the coming years that it kind of doesn’t matter.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

25. Knit Flapper Dress, $59.90 at Zara

Boomerang-approved.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

26. Midi Slip Dress, $64 at ASOS

Another sleek AF slip dress for your perusal.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

27. Pleated Strappy Jumpsuit, $69.90 at Zara

Jumpsuits are far from a passing fad, and you could wear this stunning emerald green beauty anywhere.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

28. Dixie Metallic Jumpsuit, $249 at Anthropologie

A jumpsuit that’ll look like a dress in photos—if you’re worried about that.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

29. Scatter Sequin Knot-Front Kimono Midi Dress, $119 at ASOS

Because sparkle is not only allowed—it’s encouraged.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

30. Cage-Back Maxi Dress, $40 at ASOS

Someone at my school definitely wore the short hemline version of this to our winter formal.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

31. BB Dakota Night Fever Wrap Dress, $73.50 at Shopbop

Wear it to prom, and then pair it with tights to wear literally anywhere else during the calendar’s coldest months.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

32. Bec & Bridge Disco Dancer Midi Dress, $257 at ASOS

You could probably get away with wearing this to your friend’s wedding. And you could definitely get away with wearing it to a cocktail party.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

33. Rachel Zoe Violet Dress, $695 at Shopbop

This one looks as comfortable as it is cute, and you can easily dress it down with statement jewelry for summer wear.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

34. Metallic Plisse Midi Dress, $72 at ASOS

Endlessly cute, and fit for all kinds of occasions.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

35. Bias Slip Dress, $120 at Anthropologie

Another slip dress, because the market can’t get enough—and I can’t, either.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

36. Sherbert Lace Midi Dress, $188 at Anthropologie

A more classic take on the prom dress, because there are plenty of ways to do “practical” that don’t involve edgy-chic style.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

37. Rebecca Minkoff Gwen Dress, $298 at Shopbop

Look, if I had an excuse to drop $300 on a dress right now, you bet I’d buy this one.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

38. Club L Fishtail Maxi Dress, $56 at ASOS

Not sure about this one’s re-wearable potential, but it’s so sleek I kind of don’t care.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

39. Cutabout Jersey Dress, $140 at Topshop

Equal parts versatile and comfortable—what’s not to love?

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

40. C/Meo Collective Decided Dress, $225 at Shopbop

A truly show-stopping way to do a statement gown.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

41. Fashion Union Wrap-Front Maxi Dress, $21 at ASOS

Another one that’s been sitting on my wishlist for way too long.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

42. Needle & Thread Embroidered Tulle Skater Dress, $285 at ASOS

Super dreamy. Fit for prom—and like, every wedding you’re ever invited to ever.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

43. PrettyLittleThing Kimono-Sleeve Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $32 at ASOS

A silhouette worth owning—and you’ll be the most comfortable person anywhere you wear it.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

44. John Zack Plunge Skater Dress, $79 at ASOS

A classic party dress cut, rendered in a classic party dress fabric.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

45. Vanessa Backless Halter Pleated Maxi Dress, $60 at ASOS

A column dress that’s a little flowier—and fit for beachside wear.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

46. High-Neck ’70s Maxi Dress, $67 at ASOS

Polka-dot party dresses are always a good idea.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

47. Morgan Knitted Swing Dress, $98 at ASOS

Dress this swing dress up with statement accessories, and people will be admiring your chic take on style all night long.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

48. Leopard Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $168 at Anthropologie

Party jumpsuits are always a good investment.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

49. Lipsy Allover Lace Dress, $89 at ASOS

A go-to cocktail dress for years to come.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

50. Naples Dress, $140 at Anthropologie

An understated silhouette for prom—and one that’s sure to keep all eyes on you and your out-of-the-box choice.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

51. Sequin Chiffon Maxi Dress, $140 at Topshop

And LBD with enough party-worthy shimmer to get you through prom (and every other sparkle-friendly occasion on your calendar).

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

52. Needle & Thread Gloss Sequin Cami Dress, $429 at Shopbop

Incredibly cute and incredibly versatile. Parties, dinners, weddings—here you come.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

53. Long-Sleeve Textured Wrap Midi Dress, $45 at ASOS

I’d literally wear this out this weekend.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

54. Jarlo Fishtail Maxi Dress, $151 at ASOS

A perfect-for-prom cut fit for any future galas and balls that manage to make it on your calendar.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

55. Saloni Nikki Mini Dress, $550 at Shopbop

Because printed prom dresses are absolutely a thing—and they’re veritable re-wearable.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

56. Virgos Lounge Maxi Dress, $222 at ASOS

This is basically what my high school prom dress looked like—so you can imagine why I haven’t found an occasion to re-wear it.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

57. Likely Conrad Dress, $188 at Shopbop

Cute, bright, sunny, chic—a win on all fronts.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

58. Chi Chi London High-Neck Lace Dress, $128 at ASOS

This lace midi is practically begging to be paired with your favorite statement accessories.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

59. Likely Midori Gown, $378 at Shopbop

Incredibly chic—and alt enough to keep you turning heads, no matter how many times you re-wear it.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

60. Faux Suede Dress, $22.90 at Zara

No closet is complete without at least one black shift dress, like this.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

61. Needle & Thread Embroidered Tulle Gown, $340 at ASOS

So incredibly pretty that even if occasions for re-wear aren’t apparent, you’ll surely find some.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

62. Flounce London Sequin Mini Dress, $67 at ASOS

The most party-worthy way to sport polka dots.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

63. Octavia Halter Jumpsuit, $188 at Anthropologie

Turn heads.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

64. Snake Print Jacquard Midi Dress, $95 at Topshop

Comfy and sleek, because there’s no better balance to strike when it comes to party looks.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

65. Lace Long-Sleeve Midi Pencil Dress, $119 at ASOS

Another pick straight from my wishlist. Perfect for wedding wear and date nights, alike.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

66. Cleobella Amarylis Embroidered Maxi Dress, $183.50 at ASOS

Sweet and sophisticated without feeling ill-fit for formal wear.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

67. Saloni Loretta Jumpsuit, $238 at Shopbop

Undoubtedly the most luxe jumpsuit on this list.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

68. Line & Dot Cherie Wrap Dress, $106 at Shopbop

As bright and fun as you are—and super easy to dress down.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

69. ML Monique Lhuillier Eva Lace Dress, $495 at Anthropologie

It never hurts to have one figure-hugging, structured dress in your closet.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

70. The Fifth Label Relativity Long-Sleeve Dress, $88 at Shopbop

A no-fail party dress you can almost definitely repurpose for workplace wear.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

71. WAYF Arden Lace-Up Maxi Dress, $64 at Shopbop

Equal parts cute and subtly sexy—and something you’ll find plenty of opportunities to re-wear.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

72. Curve Kimono Midi Pencil Dress, $119 at ASOS

Chic AF—and an out-of-the-box (but endlessly stylish) pick for prom.

STYLECASTER | 73 Chic Prom Dresses You'll Actually Still Like as an Adult

73. Needle & Thread Embroidered Lace Maxi Dress, $562 at ASOS

This is so stunning you literally won’t even care if you never wear it again.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share